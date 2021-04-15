Legal notices: April 15, 2021

Notice is Hereby given that the
undersigned limited liability com-
pany has been formed under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
name of the company is 1711 W.
37th, LLC and the initial desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 1701 W. 35th. St. NE
68845. The initial designated agent
is Andrew Sullivan and his address
is 1701 W. 35th St. Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which the
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska.
The company commenced exist-
ence on the 22nd day of March,
2021 which is the date of the filing
of the certificate of organization
within the secretary of State, and
shall have perpetual existence.
The affairs of the company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the operating agree-
ment.
1711 W 37th, LLC
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF CONIFER PAPER CO.
A LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Coni-
fer Paper Co., LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Act. The address of its designated
office is 1011 West 21st Street,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Registered Agents, Inc.,
Suite 100, 530 S. 13th Street, Lin-
coln, NE 68508. Conifer Paper Co.,
LLC commenced business on Jan-
uary 27, 2021 and the general pur-
pose for which the company is or-
ganized is to engage in any and all
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
Clinton Robinson,
Organizer
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
GARRETT H. BUSH, DDS, PC
Registered Office: 4112 6th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68845
Registered Agent: Garrett H.
Bush
The Corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation Act. The au-
thorized capital stock is 10,000
shares at $1.00 par value to be fully
paid and non-assessable on issue.
Perpetual existence commenced
on April 2, 2021, when the Articles
of Incorporation were filed with the
Nebraska Secretary of State. The
affairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board.
Garrett H. Bush,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JDL CONSULTING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that JDL
Consulting, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 4410 Avenue
G, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is John D. Love, whose
street and mailing address is 4410
Avenue G, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
LAURA LOVE REAL ESTATE,
PC
Registered Office: 4410 G Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. Regis-
tered Agent: Laura A. Love. The
Corporation shall engage in any
lawful business for which a corpo-
ration may be formed under the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act and the Nebraska Professional
Corporation Act. The authorized
capital stock is 10,000 shares at
$1.00 par value to be fully paid and
non-assessable on issue. Perpetual
existence commenced on April 3,
2021, when the Articles of Incorpo-
ration were filed with the Nebraska
Secretary of State. The affairs of
the Corporation are to be con-
ducted by the Board of Directors
and officers as authorized by the
Bylaws and the Board.
Laura A. Love,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LEMON BAR CREATIVE
A LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Lemon Bar Creative, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Act. The address of its designated
office is 1011 West 21st Street,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Registered Agents, Inc.,
Suite 100, 530 S. 13th Street, Lin-
coln, NE 68508. Lemon Bar Crea-
tive, LLC commenced business on
March 26, 2021 and the general
purpose for which the company is
organized is to engage in any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
Clinton Robinson,
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MISSION RESOURCES LLC
Notice is hereby given that MIS-
SION RESOURCES LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The ini-
tial designated office address of the
LLC is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO
Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516. The initial agent for
service of process is Stephen G.
Lowe. The address for the initial
agent for service of process is:
street address: 2033 Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing
address: 2033 Central Avenue, PO
Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe,
Organizer
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SWARM INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Swarm Investments,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1412 West 78th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Tyler Swarm,
1412 West 78th Street, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on April 12, 2021 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Members: