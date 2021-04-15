 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 15, 2021
Legal notices: April 15, 2021

Notice is Hereby given that the

undersigned limited liability com-

pany has been formed under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

name of the company is 1711 W.

37th, LLC and the initial desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 1701 W. 35th. St. NE

68845. The initial designated agent

is Andrew Sullivan and his address

is 1701 W. 35th St. Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which the

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska.

The company commenced exist-

ence on the 22nd day of March,

2021 which is the date of the filing

of the certificate of organization

within the secretary of State, and

shall have perpetual existence.

The affairs of the company shall

be conducted by the members as

provided for in the operating agree-

ment.

1711 W 37th, LLC

ZNEZ A1,A8,A15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CONIFER PAPER CO.

A LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Coni-

fer Paper Co., LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Act. The address of its designated

office is 1011 West 21st Street,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Registered Agents, Inc.,

Suite 100, 530 S. 13th Street, Lin-

coln, NE 68508. Conifer Paper Co.,

LLC commenced business on Jan-

uary 27, 2021 and the general pur-

pose for which the company is or-

ganized is to engage in any and all

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

Clinton Robinson,

Organizer

ZNEZ A15,A22,A29

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

GARRETT H. BUSH, DDS, PC

 

Registered Office: 4112 6th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68845

Registered Agent: Garrett H.

Bush

The Corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-

fessional Corporation Act. The au-

thorized capital stock is 10,000

shares at $1.00 par value to be fully

paid and non-assessable on issue.

Perpetual existence commenced

on April 2, 2021, when the Articles

of Incorporation were filed with the

Nebraska Secretary of State. The

affairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board.

Garrett H. Bush,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ A8,A15,A22

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JDL CONSULTING, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that JDL

Consulting, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 4410 Avenue

G, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is John D. Love, whose

street and mailing address is 4410

Avenue G, Kearney, NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ A8,A15,A22

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

LAURA LOVE REAL ESTATE,

PC

 

Registered Office: 4410 G Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. Regis-

tered Agent: Laura A. Love. The

Corporation shall engage in any

lawful business for which a corpo-

ration may be formed under the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act and the Nebraska Professional

Corporation Act. The authorized

capital stock is 10,000 shares at

$1.00 par value to be fully paid and

non-assessable on issue. Perpetual

existence commenced on April 3,

2021, when the Articles of Incorpo-

ration were filed with the Nebraska

Secretary of State. The affairs of

the Corporation are to be con-

ducted by the Board of Directors

and officers as authorized by the

Bylaws and the Board.

Laura A. Love,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ A8,A15,A22

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LEMON BAR CREATIVE

A LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

Lemon Bar Creative, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Act. The address of its designated

office is 1011 West 21st Street,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Registered Agents, Inc.,

Suite 100, 530 S. 13th Street, Lin-

coln, NE 68508. Lemon Bar Crea-

tive, LLC commenced business on

March 26, 2021 and the general

purpose for which the company is

organized is to engage in any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

Clinton Robinson,

Organizer

ZNEZ A15,A20,A29

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MISSION RESOURCES LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that MIS-

SION RESOURCES LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The ini-

tial designated office address of the

LLC is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO

Box 1516, Kearney, NE

68848-1516. The initial agent for

service of process is Stephen G.

Lowe. The address for the initial

agent for service of process is:

street address: 2033 Central Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing

address: 2033 Central Avenue, PO

Box 1516, Kearney, NE

68848-1516.

Stephen G. Lowe,

Organizer

ZNEZ A8,A15,A22

 

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWARM INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Swarm Investments,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1412 West 78th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Tyler Swarm,

1412 West 78th Street, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on April 12, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Members:

Tyler Swarm

1412 West 78th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Erin Swarm

1412 West 78th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Tyler Swarm, Member

ZNEZ A15,A22,A29

 

