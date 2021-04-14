 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 14, 2021
Legal notices: April 14, 2021

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

NAME: Black Diamond Real Es-

tate, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1712 East

42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Kenneth Cunningham, 1712

East 42nd Street Place, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

April 3, 2021

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MNB ENTERPRISES, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that MNB

Enterprises, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 20490 HWY 10,

Riverdale, NE 68870. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kelly R. Wentz, whose

street and mailing address is 20490

HWY 10, Riverdale, NE 68870.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

REANNA PEREYRA AGENCY,

LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Reanna Pereyra Agency, LLC has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 3422 2nd Ave, Suite 5,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The reg-

istered agent and office of the lim-

ited liability company is Koley Jes-

sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68124. The limited liability

company commenced business on

April 10, 2021.

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Red

Beard Seasonal Care L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 1315 E 30th Drive,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pa-

cific Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114. The Company was

formed on April 10, 2021.

