Legal notices: April 14, 2021

VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Black Diamond Real Es-
tate, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1712 East
42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Kenneth Cunningham, 1712
East 42nd Street Place, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
April 3, 2021
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MNB ENTERPRISES, LLC
Notice is hereby given that MNB
Enterprises, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 20490 HWY 10,
Riverdale, NE 68870. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kelly R. Wentz, whose
street and mailing address is 20490
HWY 10, Riverdale, NE 68870.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
REANNA PEREYRA AGENCY,
LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Reanna Pereyra Agency, LLC has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 3422 2nd Ave, Suite 5,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The reg-
istered agent and office of the lim-
ited liability company is Koley Jes-
sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68124. The limited liability
company commenced business on
April 10, 2021.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Red
Beard Seasonal Care L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-