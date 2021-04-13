Legal notices: April 13, 2021

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
NP Realty, Inc. v. Afiel Lewis
Buffalo County Court,
Case No. CI 21-525
TO: AFIEL LEWIS
Notice is hereby given that on or
about March 18, 2021, the under-
signed filed a Complaint for Dam-
ages in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on behalf of the
plaintiff, the object and prayer of
said Complaint being recovery in
the judgment against the defendant
in the amount of $1,960.87, to-
gether with costs of this suit, and
judgment interest. Unless you An-
swer or plead to the Complaint on
or before May 20, 2021, judgment
will be rendered against you for the
amounts prayed for in the Com-
plaint.
Jack W. Besse #19005
PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF CASH PUP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that CASH
PUP, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company, has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on March 25,
2021, and shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by the Members pursuant
to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
2123 Central Ave., Suite D, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. Bobbi Pettit is the
company’s agent for service of
process. Her address is 2123 Cen-
tral Ave., Suite D, Kearney, NE
68847.
Kent E. Rauert, Agent
Svehla Law Offices, P.C.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-5506
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE SUNFLOWER GROUP,
LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-
ITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that The
Sunflower Group, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 2570 E. 103rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Frank Kuchera,
2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The Sunflower Group, LLC
commenced business on March
31, 2021, and the general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business not prohibited by
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,
LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
TRIPLETT INSURANCE
OPTIONS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Tri-
plett Insurance Options, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 2906 Country Club Lane, Kear-