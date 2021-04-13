 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 13, 2021
Legal notices: April 13, 2021

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NP Realty, Inc. v. Afiel Lewis

Buffalo County Court,

Case No. CI 21-525

TO: AFIEL LEWIS

Notice is hereby given that on or

about March 18, 2021, the under-

signed filed a Complaint for Dam-

ages in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on behalf of the

plaintiff, the object and prayer of

said Complaint being recovery in

the judgment against the defendant

in the amount of $1,960.87, to-

gether with costs of this suit, and

judgment interest. Unless you An-

swer or plead to the Complaint on

or before May 20, 2021, judgment

will be rendered against you for the

amounts prayed for in the Com-

plaint.

Jack W. Besse #19005

PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ A6,A13,A20

 

SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CASH PUP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that CASH

PUP, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company, has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on March 25,

2021, and shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by the Members pursuant

to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

2123 Central Ave., Suite D, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. Bobbi Pettit is the

company’s agent for service of

process. Her address is 2123 Cen-

tral Ave., Suite D, Kearney, NE

68847.

Kent E. Rauert, Agent

Svehla Law Offices, P.C.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

(402) 362-5506

ZNEZ M30,A6,A13

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE SUNFLOWER GROUP,

LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-

ITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Sunflower Group, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 2570 E. 103rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Frank Kuchera,

2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The Sunflower Group, LLC

commenced business on March

31, 2021, and the general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business not prohibited by

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,

LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ A6,A13,A20

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

TRIPLETT INSURANCE

OPTIONS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Tri-

plett Insurance Options, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 2906 Country Club Lane, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Pamela Kim Triplett,

whose street and mailing address

is 2906 Country Club Lane, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: March 19, 2021

Pamela Kim Triplett, Organizer

ZNEZ M30,A6,A13

