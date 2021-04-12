Legal notices: April 12, 2021

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
AMBER DIANE KOZISKI
CASE NO. CI 21-172
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
Amber Diane Koziski in the above
entitled case will be heard before
the Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge
of the District Court of Buffalo
County, Courtroom No. 1 at the
Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-
tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska, on May 13,
2021, at 9:20 a.m. or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Beverly Bordeaux, Plantiff, vs.
Carlos J. Castaneda, Defandent
TO: Carolos J. Castaneda, whose
whereabouts are unknown upon
whom personal service of sum-
mons cannot be had, and is the de-
fendant in said proceedings: You
are notified that on March 5, 2021,
the plantiff, Beverly Bordeaux filed
a Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, at cast no. 21-121, the ob-
ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-
tion of marriage on the ground the
marriage is irretrievably broken and
to obtain an equitable division of
the property, among other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before 4-20-2021,
or said Complaint against you will
be taken as ture.
Beverly Bordeaux
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF BKMT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, P.O.
Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600.
Dated: April 1, 2021
Luke E. Zinnell,
Organizer
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
CASE NO. CI 21-172
CHRISTOPHER JAMES LUM
DEAN KOZISKI, Minor Child
By Parent: Amber Diane
Koziski
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
Christopher James Lum Dean
Koziski in the above entitled case
will be heard before the Honorable
Ryan Carson, Judge of the District
Court of Buffalo County, Court-
room No. 1 at the Buffalo County
Courthouse or Justice Center, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,
on May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., or
as soon thereafter as the same may
be heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski, Parent
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JBWS PROPERTY GROUP IV,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that JBWS
PROPERTY GROUP IV, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1630 E. 69th Street, P.O. Box
1835, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is James E.
Wiltgen, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber if any, is 1630 E. 69th Street,
P.O. Box 1835, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
Dated: March 11, 2021
James E. Wiltgen,
Organizer
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
K&C Brennan Trucking, Inc.,
whose Registered Agent is Kory J.
Brennan, and whose Registered
Office is located at 703 W 10th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,
was formed on February 19, 2021
to engage in any lawful business in
the State of Nebraska. The corpo-
ration has authorized and issued
10,000 shares of common stock at
a value of $1.00 per share. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific Street, Suite 200, Omaha,
Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
CASE NO. CI 21-173
KAYLEE JO KOZISKI, Minor
Child
By Parent: Amber Diane
Koziski
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-
titled case will be heard before the
Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Courtroom No. 1 at the
Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-
tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska on May 13,
2021, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski, Parent
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
RadStad Marketing LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 1803 I Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Registered Agents Inc, 530 S.
13th St. STE 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The Company was formed
on March 23, 2021.
Ayleen Perez,
Organizer
