 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: April 12, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: April 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

AMBER DIANE KOZISKI

CASE NO. CI 21-172

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

Amber Diane Koziski in the above

entitled case will be heard before

the Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge

of the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska, on May 13,

2021, at 9:20 a.m. or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Beverly Bordeaux, Plantiff, vs.

Carlos J. Castaneda, Defandent

TO: Carolos J. Castaneda, whose

whereabouts are unknown upon

whom personal service of sum-

mons cannot be had, and is the de-

fendant in said proceedings: You

are notified that on March 5, 2021,

the plantiff, Beverly Bordeaux filed

a Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, at cast no. 21-121, the ob-

ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-

tion of marriage on the ground the

marriage is irretrievably broken and

to obtain an equitable division of

the property, among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before 4-20-2021,

or said Complaint against you will

be taken as ture.

Beverly Bordeaux

ZNEZ A5,A12,A19

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF BKMT, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, P.O.

Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600.

Dated: April 1, 2021

Luke E. Zinnell,

Organizer

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

CASE NO. CI 21-172

CHRISTOPHER JAMES LUM

DEAN KOZISKI, Minor Child

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

Christopher James Lum Dean

Koziski in the above entitled case

will be heard before the Honorable

Ryan Carson, Judge of the District

Court of Buffalo County, Court-

room No. 1 at the Buffalo County

Courthouse or Justice Center, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,

on May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., or

as soon thereafter as the same may

be heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski, Parent

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JBWS PROPERTY GROUP IV,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that JBWS

PROPERTY GROUP IV, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1630 E. 69th Street, P.O. Box

1835, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is James E.

Wiltgen, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber if any, is 1630 E. 69th Street,

P.O. Box 1835, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

Dated: March 11, 2021

James E. Wiltgen,

Organizer

ZNEZ M29,A5,A12

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

K&C Brennan Trucking, Inc.,

whose Registered Agent is Kory J.

Brennan, and whose Registered

Office is located at 703 W 10th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,

was formed on February 19, 2021

to engage in any lawful business in

the State of Nebraska. The corpo-

ration has authorized and issued

10,000 shares of common stock at

a value of $1.00 per share. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific Street, Suite 200, Omaha,

Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

CASE NO. CI 21-173

KAYLEE JO KOZISKI, Minor

Child

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-

titled case will be heard before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska on May 13,

2021, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski, Parent

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

RadStad Marketing LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 1803 I Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Registered Agents Inc, 530 S.

13th St. STE 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The Company was formed

on March 23, 2021.

Ayleen Perez,

Organizer

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News