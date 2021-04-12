Legal notices: April 12, 2021

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, at cast no. 21-121, the ob-

ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-

tion of marriage on the ground the

marriage is irretrievably broken and

to obtain an equitable division of

the property, among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before 4-20-2021,

or said Complaint against you will

be taken as ture.

Beverly Bordeaux