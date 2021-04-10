 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: April 10, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: April 10, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,

NEBRASKA PLANNING COM-

MISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING(S)

Notice is hereby given that a

public hearing will be held by the

Planning Commission of Elm

Creek, Nebraska, beginning at 7:00

p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at

the Elm Creek Village Center lo-

cated at 535 West Boyd Avenue.

The purpose of the hearing is to

obtain public comments for a Code

Amendment to Article 2, Section

2.03 and Article 5, Section 5.06 of

the Village of Elm Creek Zoning

and Subdivision Regulations, re-

garding the definition of "Adult En-

tertainment" and to amend the

"Land Use Categories/Matrix" re-

lated to adult entertainment in cer-

tain zoning districts.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the Village

Clerk at 308-856-4624 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Village Clerk, but may be

modified up to 24 hours prior to

said meeting.

ZNEZ A10,t1

 

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,

NEBRASKA

VILLAGE BOARD NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING(S)

 

Notice is hereby given that a

public hearing will be held by the

Village Board of Elm Creek, Ne-

braska, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Elm

Creek Village Center located at 535

West Boyd Avenue.

The purpose of the hearing is to

obtain public comments for a Code

Amendment to Article 2, Section

2.03 and Article 5, Section 5.06 of

the Village of Elm Creek Zoning

and Subdivision Regulations, re-

garding the definition of "Adult En-

tertainment" and to amend the

"Land Use Categories/Matrix" re-

lated to adult entertainment in cer-

tain zoning districts.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the Village

Clerk at 308-856-4624 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Village Clerk, but may be

modified up to 24 hours prior to

said meeting.

ZNEZ A10,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

The Elm Creek Village Board will

hold a Public Hearing on April 22,

2021 at 7:30 p.m., in the Elm Creek

Village Hall. Purpose of said meet-

ing will be to hear public comments

on the Road Improvement Pro-

gram, in accordance with Nebraska

Revised Statute 39-2119.

Wendy Clabaugh

Clerk

ZNEZ A10,t1

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

Center Point Solutions, LLC

FIRST:

the name of the limited li-

ability company is Center Point So-

lutions, LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-

tral Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name of its agent for service of

process is Tammie K. Beck.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to indemnify its mem-

bers and managers to the fullest

extent permissable under Nebraska

law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

DATE: February 25, 2021

Tammie K. Beck,

Organizer

ZNEZ A10,A17,A24

 

 

Notice of Organization of

Fusion Industries, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Fu-

sion Industries LLC (the

"Company") was organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska

on March 8, 2021. The address of

the Company's designated office is

1018 10th St. Gibbon, NE 68840.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Bentley Hays LLP having

an address of 3915 N Avenue,

Suite C Kearney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ M27,A3,A10

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

H&S TACTICAL, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that H&S

Tactical, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 919 11th Ave, Kearney, NE

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Tra-

vis Harris, 919 11th Ave, Kearney,

NE 68845.

Dated: March 25, 2021

ZNEZ A10,A17,A24

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

ThreeKids Corp

, whose Regis-

tered Agent is Patrick Dolan, and

whose Registered Office is located

at 1605 E 57th Street Unit A, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed

on April 7, 2021 to engage in any

lawful business in the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation has au-

thorized and issued 10,000 shares

of common stock at a value of

$1.00 per share. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Thomas

E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific Street,

Suite 200, Omaha, Nebraska

68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News