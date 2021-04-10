Legal notices: April 10, 2021

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,
NEBRASKA PLANNING COM-
MISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING(S)
Notice is hereby given that a
public hearing will be held by the
Planning Commission of Elm
Creek, Nebraska, beginning at 7:00
p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at
the Elm Creek Village Center lo-
cated at 535 West Boyd Avenue.
The purpose of the hearing is to
obtain public comments for a Code
Amendment to Article 2, Section
2.03 and Article 5, Section 5.06 of
the Village of Elm Creek Zoning
and Subdivision Regulations, re-
garding the definition of "Adult En-
tertainment" and to amend the
"Land Use Categories/Matrix" re-
lated to adult entertainment in cer-
tain zoning districts.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the Village
Clerk at 308-856-4624 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Village Clerk, but may be
modified up to 24 hours prior to
said meeting.
ZNEZ A10,t1
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,
NEBRASKA
VILLAGE BOARD NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING(S)
Notice is hereby given that a
public hearing will be held by the
Village Board of Elm Creek, Ne-
braska, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Elm
Creek Village Center located at 535
West Boyd Avenue.
The purpose of the hearing is to
obtain public comments for a Code
Amendment to Article 2, Section
2.03 and Article 5, Section 5.06 of
the Village of Elm Creek Zoning
and Subdivision Regulations, re-
garding the definition of "Adult En-
tertainment" and to amend the
"Land Use Categories/Matrix" re-
lated to adult entertainment in cer-
tain zoning districts.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the Village
Clerk at 308-856-4624 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Village Clerk, but may be
modified up to 24 hours prior to
said meeting.
ZNEZ A10,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Elm Creek Village Board will
hold a Public Hearing on April 22,
2021 at 7:30 p.m., in the Elm Creek
Village Hall. Purpose of said meet-
ing will be to hear public comments
on the Road Improvement Pro-
gram, in accordance with Nebraska
Revised Statute 39-2119.
Wendy Clabaugh
Clerk
ZNEZ A10,t1
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Center Point Solutions, LLC
FIRST:
the name of the limited li-
ability company is Center Point So-
lutions, LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-
tral Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name of its agent for service of
process is Tammie K. Beck.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to indemnify its mem-
bers and managers to the fullest
extent permissable under Nebraska
law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
DATE: February 25, 2021
Tammie K. Beck,
Organizer
ZNEZ A10,A17,A24
Notice of Organization of
Fusion Industries, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fu-
sion Industries LLC (the
"Company") was organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska
on March 8, 2021. The address of
the Company's designated office is
1018 10th St. Gibbon, NE 68840.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Bentley Hays LLP having
an address of 3915 N Avenue,
Suite C Kearney, NE 68847.
ZNEZ M27,A3,A10
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
H&S TACTICAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that H&S
Tactical, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 919 11th Ave, Kearney, NE
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Tra-
vis Harris, 919 11th Ave, Kearney,
NE 68845.
Dated: March 25, 2021
ZNEZ A10,A17,A24
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
ThreeKids Corp
, whose Regis-
tered Agent is Patrick Dolan, and
whose Registered Office is located
at 1605 E 57th Street Unit A, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed
on April 7, 2021 to engage in any
lawful business in the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation has au-
thorized and issued 10,000 shares
of common stock at a value of
$1.00 per share. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Thomas
E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific Street,
Suite 200, Omaha, Nebraska
68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator