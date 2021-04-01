Legal notices: April 1, 2021

Notice is Hereby given that the
undersigned limited liability com-
pany has been formed under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
name of the company is 1711
KEARNEY APARTMENTS, LLC
and the initial designated office of
the limited liability company is 1701
W. 35th. St. NE 68845. The initial
designated agent is Andrew Sulli-
van and his address is 1701 W.
35th St. Kearney, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which the limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska.
The company commenced exist-
ence on the 22nd day of March,
2021 which is the date of the filing
of the certificate of organization
within the secretary of State, and
shall have perpetual existence.
The affairs of the company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the operating agree-
ment.
1711 Kearney Apartments, LLC
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name: American Redneck
Comedy & Concerts
Name of Applicant: Larry Cham-
berlin
Address: 1308 E. 30th Drive,
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is an individual
If other than an individual, state
under whose laws entity was
formed:
Date of first use in Nebraska:
January 17, 2014
General Nature of Business: En-
tertainment and concerts.
Larry Chamberlin, Applicant
LEGAL NOTICE
The April 2021 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, April
7-8, 2021, in the Board Room at
NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th
Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
NPPD Board committees will also
meet April 7-8, in the Board Room
at the Columbus General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's April
2021 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7, 2021
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing: Action on 2020 Annual Re-
port, and General Counsel Re-
port - 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8, 2021
Energy Supply Committee -
8:30 a.m.
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following En-
ergy Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
April 8, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer.
The video stream is expected to
begin at approximately 10:00 a.m.
with Strategic Business Matters;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of April 8. Committee
meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
April 7-8, 2021, meetings will be
held in Executive Session. Agendas
for these meetings are kept contin-
uously current and are available for
public inspection during business
hours at the office of the Assistant
Secretary at the Columbus General
Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or
online at https://www.nppd.com/-
about-us/live-streaming.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that KKB
Healthy Mind Billing LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The street
and mailing address of the Compa-
ny's initial designated office is 2912
H Ave Apt 9, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Kiley K.
Bamesberger, 2912 H Ave Apt 9,
Kearney, NE 68847. The Company
commenced business on March
16th, 2021 and shall have perpetual
existence.
Dated: March 23rd, 2021
Kiley K Bamesberger, Organizer
Notice of Sale
To Satisfy Storage
Default
To Whom It May Concern
This ad shall serve as notice that
The undersigned will sell by man-
ner of public auction personal
property believed to be owned by
Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,
#135. Including but not limited to
beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom
furniture and other items in our
possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-
age. Sale of the entire contents will
be conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,
items will be sold "AS IS". CASH
ONLY! After deductions of the rea-
sonable costs of storage, advertis-
ing, and sale, any proceeds not
claimed After a period of one year
shall be Remitted to the State
Treasurer.
