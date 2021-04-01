 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 1, 2021
Notice is Hereby given that the

undersigned limited liability com-

pany has been formed under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

name of the company is 1711

KEARNEY APARTMENTS, LLC

and the initial designated office of

the limited liability company is 1701

W. 35th. St. NE 68845. The initial

designated agent is Andrew Sulli-

van and his address is 1701 W.

35th St. Kearney, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which the limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska.

The company commenced exist-

ence on the 22nd day of March,

2021 which is the date of the filing

of the certificate of organization

within the secretary of State, and

shall have perpetual existence.

The affairs of the company shall

be conducted by the members as

provided for in the operating agree-

ment.

1711 Kearney Apartments, LLC

ZNEZ A1,A8,A15

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

 

Trade Name: American Redneck

Comedy & Concerts

Name of Applicant: Larry Cham-

berlin

Address: 1308 E. 30th Drive,

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is an individual

If other than an individual, state

under whose laws entity was

formed:

Date of first use in Nebraska:

January 17, 2014

General Nature of Business: En-

tertainment and concerts.

Larry Chamberlin, Applicant

ZNEZ A1,t1

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The April 2021 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, April

7-8, 2021, in the Board Room at

NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th

Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

NPPD Board committees will also

meet April 7-8, in the Board Room

at the Columbus General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's April

2021 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7, 2021

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing: Action on 2020 Annual Re-

port, and General Counsel Re-

port - 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8, 2021

Energy Supply Committee -

8:30 a.m.

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following En-

ergy Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

April 8, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer.

The video stream is expected to

begin at approximately 10:00 a.m.

with Strategic Business Matters;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of April 8. Committee

meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

April 7-8, 2021, meetings will be

held in Executive Session. Agendas

for these meetings are kept contin-

uously current and are available for

public inspection during business

hours at the office of the Assistant

Secretary at the Columbus General

Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or

online at https://www.nppd.com/-

about-us/live-streaming.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ A1,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that KKB

Healthy Mind Billing LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The street

and mailing address of the Compa-

ny's initial designated office is 2912

H Ave Apt 9, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Kiley K.

Bamesberger, 2912 H Ave Apt 9,

Kearney, NE 68847. The Company

commenced business on March

16th, 2021 and shall have perpetual

existence.

Dated: March 23rd, 2021

Kiley K Bamesberger, Organizer

ZNEZ M25,A1,A8

 

 

Notice of Sale

To Satisfy Storage

Default

To Whom It May Concern

This ad shall serve as notice that

The undersigned will sell by man-

ner of public auction personal

property believed to be owned by

Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,

#135. Including but not limited to

beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom

furniture and other items in our

possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-

age. Sale of the entire contents will

be conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,

items will be sold "AS IS". CASH

ONLY! After deductions of the rea-

sonable costs of storage, advertis-

ing, and sale, any proceeds not

claimed After a period of one year

shall be Remitted to the State

Treasurer.

ZNEZ A1,2,3,5,6,7,8

