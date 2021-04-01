Legal notices: April 1, 2021

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which the limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska.

The company commenced exist-

ence on the 22nd day of March,

2021 which is the date of the filing

of the certificate of organization

within the secretary of State, and

shall have perpetual existence.

The affairs of the company shall