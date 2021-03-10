Jan. 11-Feb. 9, 2021 property transfers

The following real-estate transfers from Jan. 11 to Feb. 8 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of.
“NDT” is no documentary tax.
Virginia Huber to Randy Kreutzer, 202 S. Ash St., Amherst. TAV $48,000.01 to $49,000.
Timothy Baxter and Rosario Baxter to Jesse Riens and Michelle Riens, L: 3, B: 2, Prairie Acres Second Subdivision. TAV $35,000.01 to $36,000.
Health Systems Enterprises Inc. to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation-Kearney Nebraska, 221 W. 44th St. NDT
JTS Rental Investments LLC to The Wright Way Enterprises LLC, 316 E. 23rd St. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Anthony and Meghan Koch to Danielle Gronenthal, 1203 E. 31st St. TAV $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Sharon Frink to Joshua Rivas, 1307 12th Ave. TAV $185,000.01 to $186,000.
Craig and Christine Ehrmann to Christopher and Katrina Browne, 1323 17th Ave. TAV $277,000.01 to $278,000.
Christian and Marci Dale to Juan Garcia Behaunek and Mayra Novoa Arredondo, 408 N. Cherry St., Pleasanton. TAV $217,000.01 to $218,000.
Cody and Tanna Struss to Brian Fountain, 308 W. 26th St. TAV $151,000.01 to $152,000.
Joshua and Angela Jorgensen to Ann Carlson, 612 W. 22nd St. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Donna Bamford to Kerry Andrews, 3705, 3707, 3709, 3711, 3713, 3715, 3717 and 3719 Central Ave. NDT
Tyler White to Megan White, 215 Verona Ave., Ravenna. NDT
Stephen Orcutt and Wayne Olson to Morgan Hurlburt, 3806 11th Ave. TAV $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Shane Cochran, trustee, to Exchange Bank, 5308 Parklane Drive, No. 5. NDT
Dennis Roper and Lori Roper to Keith Meints and Cody Meints, part of S: 21, T: 10, R: 17. TAV $51,000.01 to $52,000.
Roger Loibl and Vicki Peden to Bradley and Sheri Zinnel, 308 Northview Drive. TAV $398,000.01 to $399,000.
Dale Porter and Susan Korth Porter to Rylee Svoboda, 4607 N. Regency Place. TAV $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Enid Kicken to Nathan Bombeck, 827 D St., Shelton. TAV $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to James Sanchez, 2205 E. 36th St. TAV $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Denise Haupt and Dave Haupt, 1820 W. 51st St. TAV $388,000.01 to $389,000.
Beverly Hasbrouck and Rodney Sinnard to Beverly Hasbrouck, 1608 Ave. A. NDT
Frank Quattlebaum Jr. to Debra Schlund, 808 Ave. G Place. TAV $195,000.01 to $196,000.
Gary Nuttelman and Kay Nuttelman to Clark Nuttelman, 14720 Amherst Road, Amherst, $632,500.
Lonnie Nuttelman and Susan Nuttelman to Clark Nuttelman, 14720 Amherst Road, Amherst, $632,500.
NML Land LLC to Carson and Jenna Watt, L: 1, B: 2, 85th Street Deer Country Estates. TAV $46,000.01 to $47,000.
Norman and Linda Vinderslev to David Gough, 3807 Ave. L. TAV $209,000.01 to $210,000.
Lance Kwiatkowski and Carlie Kwiatkowski to Charles Bolton, 5945 W. Highway 30. TAV $163,000.01 to $164,000.
Marc Willis and Melissa Willis to Aaron Moseley and Rhonda Moseley, 803 15th Ave. TAV $379,000.01 to $380,000.
Eric McElhinny and Maureen McElhinny to Shawn Tallon and Alicia Tallon, 1111 Ave. D. TAV $269,000.01 to $270,000.
Scott Smyth and Anna Smyth to Richard Grell and Sharon Grell, 162 Coady St., Shelton. TAV $168,000.01 to $169,000.
BCJ Investment LLC to Mini Matts LLC, 2006 First Ave. TAV $204,000.01 to $205,000.
C&L Farms LLC to Todd and Kathryn Russell, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $127,000.01 to $128,000.
Ronald Taylor, Brenda Taylor and Brenda Jezbera to Kyle Kincaid and Courtney Kincaid, 807 Ave. C. TAV $129,000.01 to $130,000.
Bethany Rachow to Joseph Spencer, 3706 Ave. N. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
David Hand, trustee of the Rex Hand and Betty Hand Revocable Trust, to Jerromy Cissell and Blair Cissell, 4811 Ave. L Place. TAV $257,000.01 to $258,000.
Brandon and Ashley Green to Brandon Green, 2123 W. 37th St. NDT
Ashley Groves to Alex Johnson, 720 W. 24th St. TAV $84,000.01 to $85,000.
Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Crystal Abraham, 1408 E. 17th St. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Two Sisters’ Farms Inc. to Butler Machinery Company Inc., L: 1, Butler Addition. TAV $1,372,000.01 to $1,373,000.
C&L Farms LLC to R&JW Development LLC, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 17. TAV $255,000.01 to $256,000.
Thomas Sikes, personal representative of the Dorothy Sikes Estate, to Peter Tidei and Lynne Auchterlonie Tidei, 3523 Ave. L. TAV $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Bryan and Jessica Scherbarth to Tyler and Rebecca Molacek, 4404 10th Ave. TAV $311,000.01 to $312,000.
John Klimek and Nancy Klimek to Barbara Klimek, 416 Pavia Ave., Ravenna. TAV $52,000.01 to $53,000.
Morrison Enterprises LLC to Joseph and Alexandra Broekemeier, 4407 10th Ave. TAV $328,000.01 to $329,000.
Amelia Borrego to Omar Chavez, 1412 Fourth Ave. TAV $157,000.01 to $158,000.
Shada Rental Properties LLC to Christy Olson, 905 Ave. B. TAV $168,000.01 to $169,000.
Ryan Smith and Krisa Smith to Jordan Miettinen and Amber Miettinen, 6 Wedge Way. TAV $347,000.01 to $348,000.
Haz Farms LLC to Paul and Amy Hazard, part of S: 30, T: 9, R: 16. NDT
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 3610 Ave. D. TAV $37,000.01 to $38,000.
Jerome Eckhout, trustee, to Thomas Eckhout and Rebecca Eckhout, part of S: 7, T: 12, R: 17. TAV $79,000.01 to $80,000.
Tek Rentals LLC to Micah and Kristin Holl, 308 E. 30th St. TAV $92,000.01 to $93,000.
Daniel and Elizabeth Cole to Matthew and Ruth Jones, 703 E. 41st St. TAV $234,000.01 to $235,000.
Dwight and Isla Royle to Adam Royle, 13300 175th Road, Amherst. NDT
Envision Enterprises Inc. to Nathan Toof, 217 W. 27th St. TAV $180,000.01 to $181,000.
Amber Miettinen and Jordan Miettinen to Steele Investments LLC, 602 E. 31st St. TAV $164,000.01 to $165,000.
First National Bank Omaha to Arram Equities Inc., 214 W. 39th St. TAV $1,247,000.01 to $1,248,000.
Duane Hagan, personal representative of the Norman Richardson Estate, to Virginia Bennert, part of S: 17, T: 9, R: 18. TAV $644,000.01 to $645,000.
Duane Hagan, personal representative of the Norman Richardson Estate, to Mark Robinson and Gretchen Robinson, part of S: 18, T: 9, R: 18. TAV $419,000.01 to $420,000.
David Limbach to Beth Limbach, 1320 E. 32nd St. NDT
Gaynor and June Collison and Lynn Collison to Gaynor Collison, 615 W. 26th St. NDT
William Manfull to STF Farms LLC, part of S: 12, T: 8, R: 14. TAV $13,000.01 to $14,000.
Rosa L’Roy to Michael and Becky Lechner, 5812 Ave. O Place. TAV $259,000.01 to $260,000.
Freedom Enterprises LLC to FIP Master Funding I LLC, 4402 Second Ave. TAV $555,000.01 to $556,000.
Kearney Investment Corporation to Paul and Linda Younes, 707 Talmadge St. NDT
Leroy Huddleston, trustee of the Lee Huddleston Revocable Trust, and Anita Huddleston, trustee, to Sarah Huddleston, 1 Oakmont Place. NDT
Paul and Linda Younes to JM Hospitality Inc., 707 Talmadge St. NDT
Rex and Shari Peterson to CRP Farms LLC, part of S: 31, T: 10, R: 16. NDT
Kerry Andrews and Steven Andrews to GSGC Leasing LLC, 3705, 3707, 3709, 3711, 3713, 3715, 3717 and 3719 Central Ave. TAV $774,000.01 to $775,000.
Aaron Weinberg and Cheryl Weinberg to Tyler Mestl and Cheyanne Kuhlmann, 703 W. Eighth St. TAV $238,000.01 to $239,000.
Joshua Krutsch and Anne Krutsch to Aaron Weinberg and Cheryl Weinberg, 78 Sweetwater Ave. TAV $253,000.01 to $234,000.
LPRB LLC to Jared Axmann and Mona Axmann, 4140 30th Ave. TAV $799,000.01 to $800,000.
Exchange Bank to Plains LTD, 5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 5, $300,000.
Andrew Borden to Kelsey Proskocil, 5909 Ave. U. NDT
Kelsey Proskocil to Kelsey Proskocil and Grant Flamig, 5909 Ave. U. TAV $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Jill Haskill, personal representative of the Marvin Haskill Jr. Estate, to Jill Haskill, part of S: 32, T: 10, R: 18. NDT
Kathy Pierce to Brandon and Betty Jacques, part of L: 6, B: 1, I.N. Davis Addition, Gibbon. TAV $13,000.01 to $14,000.
Lee and Brenda Rowedder to Daniel and Elizabeth Cole, 6305 W. Highway 30. TAV $344,000.01 to $345,000.
Jacob Oran and Abbie Oran to Adam Marshall and Jennifer Marshall, 10515 E. Second Ave. TAV $519,000.01 to $520,000.
Michael McGuire and Katie McGuire to Gary Goodwin and Tamara Goodwin, 1707 W. 13th St. Place. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
TS Development LLC to Adam and Gina Torpin, L: 15 and 16, B: 2, The Arbor Hills, $135,500.
Kirk Brooks and Corine Brooks, co-trustees of the Brooks Family Trust, to Danielle Larsen and Blaine Drozd, 1710 W. 43rd St. Place. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Edward Jones Trust Company, trustee of the Kelli Petersen Revocable Trust, to Edward Jones Trust Company, trustee of the Amanda Bowman Trust, 5807 Ave. Q. NDT
Federal National Mortgage Association to Chance and Alisha Bell, 411 W. 23rd St., $159,000.
Silverton Inc. to Vera Smith, 819 Remington Drive. TAV $254,000.01 to $255,000.
Marcile Woodward, trustee of the Josiah Woodward and Marcile Woodward Revocable Trust, to Brett Harsh and Libbi Harsh, L: 3, B: 2, Woodward Estates Third. TAV $81,000.01 to $82,000.
Ronald and Theresa Baack and Todd and Gail Kollars to William Strauss, 2115 Second Ave. TAV $349,000.01 to $350,000.
Martin and Connie Scherzberg to Vicki Gibbons, 1421 Fifth Ave. TAV $147,000.01 to $148,000.
Michael and Constance Kenton to Samuel and Karen Lange, 715 Third St., Gibbon. TAV $65,000.01 to $66,000.
Caty Enterprises LLC to Robert McDonald, 1419-1421 E. 31st St. TAV $281,000.01 to $282,000.
Diane Haughton and Douglas Haughton to Lucas Properties LLC, part of S: 29, T: 10, R: 13. NDT
Diane Haughton, trustee of the Judy Smith Survivors Trust and the Jerome Smith Disclaimer Trust, to Diane Haughton, part of S: 29, T: 10, R: 13. NDT
Phyllis Mauler to Charles Mauler, Dawn Doughty and Diana Wubbenhorst, 1714 Ave. F. TAV $65,000.01 to $66,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Kwang Hee Johng, 5207 17th Ave. Place. TAV $404,000.01 to $405,000.
IP Rentals LLC to Yauheni and Alena Prystupa, 3901-3903 Fairacres Road. TAV $266,000.01 to $267,000.
Leroy and Sue Richards to Juan and Vanessa Herrera, 1012 Grisham Drive, Gibbon. TAV $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Justin Roeder to Michelle Renning, 1106 13th Ave. TAV $209,000.01 to $210,000.
Debra and Arthur Thompson Jr. and James and Yenni Hazzard to Phillip and Rachel Schroeder, 27425 Highway 183, Miller. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Kelly Barnes to Silvestre Varela and Minerva Mendoza, 3506 Ave. V. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.
Fox Creek Development LLC to NP Construction Inc., L: 5, Northridge Estates of Kearney. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Keri Pearson to David Pearson, 1315 13th Ave. NDT
Ronald Larsen, trustee of the Nancy Larsen Revocable Trust, to Ronald Larsen, 2018 W. 39th St. and 4212 Sixth Ave. NDT
Bruce and Carla Jensen to KTown Invest LLC and KTown Kollars LLC, 2015-2017 E. 34th St. TAV $222,000.01 to $223,000.
Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny to Diane Ring, part of L: 4 and 5, B: 1, Hisey Subdivision. TAV $49,000.01 to $50,000.
Jaime Feldman to Jaime Feldman and Dustin Thompson, 1407 17th Ave. TAV $124,000.01 to $125,000.
Nereus Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC, L: 2, B: 2, Elses Subdivision, Elm Creek. NDT
Kent Plonkey and Sarah Plonkey to Spencer Long, 3927 Ave. K. TAV $175,000.01 to $176,000.
11T NE LLC to Brickhouse Investments LLC, L: 2, B: 2, Elses Subdivision, Elm Creek. TAV $19,000.01 to $20,000.
Brandi Schirmer to Brandi and Nicholas Schirmer, 33467 340th Road, Hazard. NDT
Beverly Larson to Brett Larson, part of S: 26 and 31, T: 12, R: 14. NDT
Rodney Psota and Lynda Endecott to Kendra and Todd Linke, L: 16, B: 27, Ravenna Original Town. NDT
Thomas McCann and Regina McCann to John Hostler and Diane Hostler, 514 E. 26th St. TAV $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Violet Sheen to Dennis Roberts, 420 W. Clark Ave., Elm Creek. TAV $149,000.01 to $150,000.