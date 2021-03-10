Jan. 11-Feb. 9, 2021 property transfers

Debra and Arthur Thompson Jr. and James and Yenni Hazzard to Phillip and Rachel Schroeder, 27425 Highway 183, Miller. TAV $174,000.01 to $175,000.

Kelly Barnes to Silvestre Varela and Minerva Mendoza, 3506 Ave. V. TAV $249,000.01 to $250,000.

Fox Creek Development LLC to NP Construction Inc., L: 5, Northridge Estates of Kearney. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.

Keri Pearson to David Pearson, 1315 13th Ave. NDT

Ronald Larsen, trustee of the Nancy Larsen Revocable Trust, to Ronald Larsen, 2018 W. 39th St. and 4212 Sixth Ave. NDT

Bruce and Carla Jensen to KTown Invest LLC and KTown Kollars LLC, 2015-2017 E. 34th St. TAV $222,000.01 to $223,000.

Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny to Diane Ring, part of L: 4 and 5, B: 1, Hisey Subdivision. TAV $49,000.01 to $50,000.

Jaime Feldman to Jaime Feldman and Dustin Thompson, 1407 17th Ave. TAV $124,000.01 to $125,000.

Nereus Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC, L: 2, B: 2, Elses Subdivision, Elm Creek. NDT

Kent Plonkey and Sarah Plonkey to Spencer Long, 3927 Ave. K. TAV $175,000.01 to $176,000.