LINCOLN — Legal sports betting launched in Nebraska Thursday at WarHorse Casino in Lincoln.

But don’t reach for your phone to place a bet: Betting is only legal in person.

That means about a 50-minute drive for Omahans, at least until WarHorse can start up sports wagering at its casino under construction at 63rd and Q Streets.

And you need cash when you visit WarHorse Lincoln, because that’s all they accept.

“I do want the citizens of the state of Nebraska to know this is the only legal and authorized sports wagering outlet in the state of Nebraska,” said Tom Sage, executive director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Sage emphasized that betting via online gaming sites is not authorized and “generates zero tax money for this state.”

To mark the launch, operators of the Lincoln casino arranged ceremonial first bets.

David Anderson, vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Protective Association, and Kenny Mallory, a tribal council member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, placed their bets at the teller window.

Ho-Chunk Inc., which developed the casino, is the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

The horsemen’s group represents the horse owners and trainers who race in Nebraska. The two groups led the effort to get gambling initiatives on the ballot and campaigned for their passage.

“I never thought I would see the day where the Winnebago Tribe would have a shot at the prosperity of this state and this country,” said Mallory, 83, who bet $20 on Wake Forest in the College World Series.

Mallory said the tribe has “often languished under what the government gives us.”

Anderson bet on the Nebraska football team.

“Well, today’s the 22nd, and I’m a huge Nebraska fan, so I bet $220 that Nebraska will beat Minnesota,” he said.

That game will be played away, so the bet is legal under state law. However, bets on home games involving Nebraska pro and collegiate teams are not legal.

Lance Morgan, chief executive officer of WarHorse and Ho-Chunk, said sports betting will be “a lot of fun for Nebraskans.”

Morgan said he wanted to “apologize to the bookies out there. I think we’re gonna upset some of the apple cart.”

“Clearly betting’s been going on a long time, and I think it makes sense that we’re doing this, and we’re glad to be a little bit of part of history with the first actual legal sports bet in Nebraska,” he said.

He said he would be closing on the financing Friday for both the Omaha and Lincoln casino sites, so construction would “accelerate very rapidly.”

Lynne McNally, chief executive officer of Nebraska Horsemen, said launching sports wagering at the Omaha site is next on her to-do list.

“It’s just a matter of what we’re able to build and have for a facility on the infield,” she said. “It’s going to have to be on the infield, because the rest of it’s an active construction zone.”

She said she hopes it will be up in weeks, “but I’m not sure at this point.”

State Sen. Jane Raybould spoke at the WarHorse kickoff and touted the sales tax revenue it will bring in.

“That will certainly help out on property tax relief, but also with hiring more police officers, more firefighters and public safety measures,” Raybould said.

She said her brother was a bookie in high school, “and I know he made a lot of money, so this is a good thing for the city of Lincoln.”

In November 2020, Nebraska voters approved ballot Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 to allow for casino-style gambling at licensed horse tracks.

Wagers must be placed in-person or at a wagering kiosk in the designated sports wagering area at the licensed racetrack enclosure. People must be 21 or older to enter the area.

Initiative 431 imposed a 20% annual tax on gross gaming revenue from games of chance operated at licensed racetrack locations.

Seventy percent of the tax revenue goes to the state’s Property Tax Credit Cash Fund. Twenty-five percent goes to the county where the racetrack is located, and if the racetrack is located partially within a city or a village, the county and city or village split it. The remaining 5% is split between the state’s general fund and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.

Pat Loontjer, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life, said Wednesday her group will continue to fight against expanded gambling in Nebraska.

She said Nebraskans voted for casino gambling on a promise of property tax relief.

“That’s a hot button in Nebraska,” she said. “All you’ve got to say is property tax and these people will vote for anything. They had no idea that what they were voting on was going to cost them money but not save them taxes because every dollar a state gets in gambling revenue, it costs three dollars in social costs. So our taxes are going to go up, not down.”

She said the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission shouldn’t issue anymore licenses for five or six years so they can assess the impact.

“They certainly shouldn’t add anymore until they’ve done their studies,” she said.

Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, a critic of sports gambling, said Thursday he also wants an impact study.

“The people have spoken,” Osborne said. “They’ve decided they want this. And now they’re going to get it. But I hope that at the end of five years, 10 years, somebody can put a pencil to it and really parse out what the actual economic impact has been.”

He said he’s concerned it will negatively affect athletes and coaches, as well as gamblers and families.

Osborne coached the Cornhuskers to national titles in 1994, 1995 and 1997.

Betting on horses, slots or dice doesn’t involve the human factor, Osborne said.

“That’s all somewhere beyond the human personality, but what you’re doing in sports betting, you’re betting on people,” he said.

In college sports, that adds to the pressure on young athletes and coaches, he said.

“When I was coaching, most of the fairly negative interaction I had was people — when it boiled right down to it — who lost a bet on the point spread,” he said.

When somebody has a gambling problem, it ripples through the family and society, he said.

Osborne said he’d rather that people are going to watch the sporting event “just for the sake of that event rather than they’re gonna make money or lose money based on what some gambler said the point spread should be.”

At WarHorse Casino, the minimum bet is $5.

The casino has an app that can be used to view the odds, build a bet and save it, however the bet must be placed in-person at the casino. The free app is available at Google Play and the App Store.

When a bet is placed at the teller window, the teller provides a ticket with details of the bet. WarHorse also has touch-screen kiosks where a bettor can see odds, place a bet and get a ticket.

WarHorse partnered with Kambi to provide the sports-betting platform and provide the odds. Winning tickets must be redeemed at the teller windows. No proxy betting is allowed, meaning you can’t place a bet for another person.