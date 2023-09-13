The last person of a group of Nebraskans who conspired to start fires inside Walmart stores on the Gulf Coast in 2021 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer also ordered Sean Bottorff to pay nearly $7.3 million in restitution along with his co-defendants.

The only one to get more time for the plot than Bottorff was its leader, Jeffery Sikes, a.k.a. “Kenneth Allen,” who got 18 years earlier this summer. He’s appealing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama said the group “deliberately endangered innocent shoppers and destroyed millions of dollars of merchandise when they intentionally and maliciously set fires in four stores in two states.”

In the indictment, federal prosecutors said the conspirators initially lived in Kearney but followed Sikes to Alabama, where he fled after pleading guilty to a wire fraud in Nebraska in 2017.

By 2021, they were calling themselves The Veterans Order and had drafted a manifesto making demands on Walmart related to the company’s commercial practices and sent it to media outlets to draw attention to the arson attacks.

First among their list of demands was a pay increase to $18 per hour for all employees, according to Fox 10, a TV station in Mobile, which posted it.

They set fires at Walmarts in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, in Tillman’s Corner, Alabama, on May 28, and in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi, on June 4.

They then threatened to start more if the company didn’t comply with their demands.

A months-long investigation led to their arrests in February 2022, and they later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to set malicious fires.

Bottorff’s brother, Michael Bottorff, got four years in prison; brothers Alexander Olson and Quinton Olson got 15 years and three years respectively; Sikes’ wife, Erica Sikes, and Jenna Bottorff each got four years; and Mikaya Scheele got two years for the parts they played in the crimes.

There is no parole in federal prison.