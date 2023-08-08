A 63-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in Lincoln last week after deputies found 88 pounds of cocaine in his truck amid a Thursday afternoon traffic stop on Interstate 80, authorities alleged.

Deputies stopped Arailde Matos near Lincoln's airport for an alleged traffic violation at about 2:44 p.m. Thursday and soon gained consent to search the semi-truck and attached motor home that Matos was hauling eastbound on I-80, Lancaster County's Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said.

Investigators found 41.9 pounds of cocaine in a box inside the semi's cab, Houchin alleged, and another 46.3 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox behind the cab.

"This is a very large load of cocaine," Houchin told reporters Monday. "Not a lot of times do we get that amount."

Deputies also found $84,352 wrapped in plastic in an exterior truck compartment, Houchin said.

Houchin declined to say where Matos was thought to be headed when deputies stopped him.

"But wherever it was they were gonna have a lot of cocaine coming there way, right?" he said.

Deputies arrested Matos and took him to the Lancaster County jail Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors charged him Friday with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and no drug tax stamp.

At his initial court appearance Friday afternoon, Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Matos' percentage bond at $300,000, according to court filings. The 63-year-old paid $30,000 to be released Monday.