 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kooper

Kooper

Sweet Kooper is a 3 y/o lab/pit mix. He weighs about 40-45 lbs. He is a friendly boy who loves... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News