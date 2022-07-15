Koda is a sweet boy and is around 2 y/o. He is a young, energetic boy who is looking for... View on PetFinder
The Nebraska Republican Party fired its chairman Saturday amid GOP turmoil that stemmed partly from the hard-fought primary for governor. The day also included one arrest and a raft of resignations.
The woman was arrested as part of a long-term investigation.
Police say the girl was alone for about seven hours before a relative arrived at 2 p.m. to meet Caden Dober and found the child under blankets on the couch.
‘He pushed me and he ended up on the ground,' Matt Innis of Crete said of the incident.
The building is at 1104 Second Ave., the former site of two well-known restaurants, Famous Filmore and El Maguey.
The alleged incident was witnessed by a 6-year-old boy.
He entered his first rodeo in bull riding when he was a junior in high school, and won the state high school bareback championship in 1969.
His role involves booking movies, scheduling performances and running the day-to-day operations of the historic theater at 2318 Central Ave. in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks.
Cindy Jacobs is one of just 80 artists selected to work with Penny Lane Publishing, which sells artists’ work to manufacturers.
Access to properties will be made through alleyways or side streets.
