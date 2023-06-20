I know that receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis is never easy — it's life-changing, but knowing what to do in its aftermath can be equally challenging. While there is no one right response to a diagnosis, there are steps individuals can take to come to terms with the diagnosis, face the challenges and move forward.

This June, during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer's Association is offering steps recently diagnosed individuals can take following an Alzheimer's or dementia diagnosis.

Firstly, take care of your emotional needs.Coming to terms with a diagnosis and the emotions that come with it may help an individual accept the diagnosis and discover new ways to live a positive and fulfilling life. When working through feelings, individuals can try a combination of approaches including writing down thoughts and feelings about the diagnosis, and sharing feelings with close family and friends, speaking openly and honestly.

Secondly, know that you are not alone. People living with early-stage Alzheimer's often share one of the most important lessons they learned following their diagnosis was the need to be proactive in educating themselves and finding support. This can help put your own experiences of living with the disease in perspective, and provide support and encouragement necessary to move beyond the diagnosis. Two good places to start: Join a support group or our online community, AL Connected.

Lastly, ask your doctor questions. After receiving a diagnosis, it's normal to leave the doctor's office unsure of what questions to ask. Here are some initial questions to consider: Howwill the disease progress? What treatment options are available?What clinical trials are available?

To learn more about Alzheimer's or other related dementia or resources that can help individuals and their families, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Angel Horton Frank, Papillion

THE AUTHOR is the director of communications for the Alzheimer's Association.