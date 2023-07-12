Jared Wegner couldn’t wait to hear his name called at the MLB Draft.

That was until 20 picks before the Yankees’ ninth round selection. Teams had been calling with offers, but none stood out like the Yankees’, from the salary to the fit, everything was there.

They just had to have the opportunity to make the pick. No team ahead of them took the chance, and Wegner happily picked up the phone to become a New York Yankee.

“I was definitely nervous for 20 minutes that my name would pop up and I wouldn’t know what the offer would be,” Wegner said. “But it worked out. I’m blessed for an opportunity to be going to such a great organization,”

While the Kearney native didn’t grow up with the bright lights of the Bronx, he did get to play on an iconic baseball stage.

Wegner was on the 2012 Kearney Little League team that made it all the way to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

“The success he had in Little League I think that opened his eyes to the fact that they can keep playing at a high level even being from Nebraska,” Brad Wegner said. “When you look at that team, so many kids went on to play sports. That seemed like a stepping stone to me where it took away all preconceived notions that since we’re from a small rural area we can’t reach big things.”

He stayed active in the baseball-focused city, playing legion ball for the iconic coach Brad Archer, as well as travel ball outside the city.

“I’m happy for him and his family, Jared deserves everything he gets,” Archer said. “He’s a very hard worker and a great great kid,”

While Wegner was a year late to play high school baseball for Kearney High, he still made it to the college ranks, earning a spot on the Creighton Bluejays.

Still, although he made it to the college ranks, and had a top class work ethic, pro ball seemed so far away. But after seeing teammates get opportunities to go pro, he knew it could happen.

But adversity struck with the COVID cancellation of the 2020 season, and three surgeries on just his left hand. He battled through, and produced four quality seasons for the Bluejays, including two All-Big East teams.

Then, seeking a new experience after his graduation, he used his last year of eligibility to head south to Arkansas, and hone his skills in the toughest baseball conference in all the land.

If there was any doubt if his skills would transfer, it was crushed right away after his opening games at a weekend in Dallas where Wagner hit two homers a triple and a double on the weekend.

That started a year where he hit .313/.457/.674 with 15 home runs, all while missing time with his hand injury.

The campaign put MLB teams on notice, with teams calling for interviews and getting an invite to the online portal the MLB sets up for draft prospects.

Then the agent starts talking to teams, gauging interest in rounds and salary offers, creating a moment of chaos before the Yankees took the stress away.

“He’s getting these text messages and phone calls about we’re trying to take you in the seventh round but for a lot less money and you have to tell them that no, you’ve got a deal in place,” Brad Wegner said. “But Jared had to sign he doesn’t have eligibility so we didn’t have leverage. I couldn’t make heads or tails of it.”

In the end, Jared reached his desired destination. Citing the Yankees’ history of treating their players well, the top-notch structure in the organization, and the expectation of hard work, Jared is expected to fit right in.

While he’ll likely start in low-A ball with the Tampa Tarpons, he embraces the grind that it will take to get to the top level, mostly because of its similarity to the grind that got him to this point.

“I definitely have some talented but I was never the most talented one around,” Jared Wegner said. “I was willing to put in the work, and put in that work when no one was watching. There were a lot of late nights of hitting and doing extra work, which moved me up another level every time.”

The next part of the work is just beginning, but the journey has already shown its rewards.

After draft night, Jared received countless calls and texts from friends and family back in Kearney, including a congratulations from Coach Archer.

While the community support is uplifting, one message that he missed out on getting stood out the most.

“My grandpa was a big part of my life, and we lost him in the spring,” Jared Wegner said. “It’s been tough for my grandma and my whole family, but I know he’s looking down and is really happy. He’d be proud.”