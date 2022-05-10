Kearney's Centennial Neighborhood clean set for Saturday

KEARNEY — The Centennial Neighborhood Association is planning its spriong cleanup for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Self-serve Dumpsters will be available to dispose of unwanted junk to declutter properties.

Excluded items include yard waste, appliances, concrete, tires and chemicals.

Cub Scout Pack 135 will be collecting recyclable metals as a fundraiser. They also will be selling Country Meat Sticks onsite two for $3.

Yard waste can be taken to the landfill for free. The city has two areas to drop off chemicals: the public works building at 1919 Fifth Ave., and the recycling center at 3007 E. 39th St.