Kearney to host Connecting Young Nebraskans’ 2023 Summit

KEARNEY — Kearney will host the 2023 Connecting Young Nebraskans (CYN) Summit.
The summit is scheduled for fall 2023 and will be held at the Younes Hospitality Campus.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the 2023 CYN Summit in Kearney. If the last two plus years have taught us anything, it’s that you should love what you do and where you live. We believe ‘The Good Life’ is an extremely special place and we are excited to gather young Nebraskans together to dream up new ways to make our state better for our generation and the ones to come,” said Amanda Polacek, member of Kearney’s Summit proposal team and marketing manager at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
The city was selected out of numerous community proposals to host the biennial event. “This was our most competitive call for proposals to date,” said Kelcey Wetzel, CYN executive director.
Volunteers from across the state will work together with Wetzel to strategize and develop the summit, aimed at energizing, developing and retaining talented young people to the community.
Registration for the summit will open next year.
For more information, visit connectingyoungnebraskans.org. Anyone interested in supporting the summit should contact Wetzel at kelcey@connectingyoungnebraskans.org.