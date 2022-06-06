Kearney Runza wins two more games in Omaha

OMAHA — Kearney Runza picked up a pair of wins Saturday at a tournament in Omaha, beating Omaha North C& H Construction and and Syracuse.

After beating Yutan Friday afternoon, Kearney lost to Omaha Central 5-4 Friday night before coming back to beam Omaha North 6-1 and Syracuse 4-0. Kearney finished the tournament with a 7-0 loss to Omaha Central on Sunday.

In the win over Omaha North, Kearney pitcher Koren Conrad gave up four hits and struck out four in a 7-inning complete game.

Runza had eight hits, including a pair of doubles by Quinn Foster who drove in three runs. Ty Redinger also had two hits and scored two runs.

In the win over Syracuse, Foster drew the pitching assignment, striking out 15 in 6 1/3 innings. Nolan Smith had a two-run home run to spark the offense, while Rdinger, Karter Lee and Aidan Poppe doubled.

On Friday, Omaha Central got a walk-off single by Peter Sullivan that spoiled Runza’s chances at a four-game win streak. Kearney had scored two in the top of the seventh to tie the game.

Lee wend 2 for 3 at the plate, driving in two. Owen Fritson had a double. On the mound, Poppe took the loss, going 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Sunday, Kearney managed just three hits, two by Conrad, off Omaha Central pitchers Alex Ferrin and Ashton Vincent., who combined for six strikeouts.

Post 52 drops two

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 Juniors lost to Gretna on Saturday then got rained out in a game with Millard West.

Post 52 and Gretna had no trouble collecting hits, combining for 24, but Gretna bunched its hits to score three in the first, four in the fourth and four in the seventh.

Kearney scored three in the fifth and three in the seventh but couldn’t catch up.

Kyle Throckmorton led Kearney, going 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and five RBIs. Garrison Burns, Bryce Andersen and Rydge Jackson had two hits each.

Tuesday, Kearney Post 52 and Runza will be on the road to face Hastings.