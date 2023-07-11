KEARNEY— Everybody in Memorial Field's mind was focused on Brad Archer's last game after 43 years as a Kearney legion coach. Except for Brad Archer.

After an appreciative pregame ceremony, Archer's mind went straight to the game, and how it would effect Kearney Runza headed into districts.

Thankfully for Archer, the game was never in question, with Kearney winning 12-1 in four innings over Grand Island USave.

"Really my mind is still set on Districts here," Archer said. "We accomplished what we wanted to. We wanted to throw four or five pitchers out there, and only got three because the game was short. It's were we want to be a couple days before districts."

Before the game, Kearney mayor Stan Clouse and Post 52 Representatives released a special proclamation, thanking Archer for his 43 years of dedication.

The Kearney Legion board also released a thank you, which was read to Archer as his family surrounded him.

Then, he was showered with three retirement gifts.

First, a bench will be placed at Memorial Field, bearing Archer's name and career record, which includes over 1400 victories.

Archer and his wife, Deb, were also awarded a trip to Denver, with tickets to a Colorado Rockies game included.

Finally, two scholarships in Archer's name, $1000 apeice, will be formed, given to two Kearney baseball players every year henceforth.

"It was nice, it was humbling, the biggest thing is its been a great opportunity I've had over the 43 years here to work with the kids I've been able to work with," Archer said "We've got tremendous kids here who work hard. That scholarship was a good surprise from the Broadfoot family"

On the field, the players delivered their parting shots.

Kearney had 12 hits in the game, including a triple and four doubles.

On the mound, Kearney's three pitchers allowed only four hits, with Jake Hansen getting the win.

Kearney scored in every inning, including putting up a six-run spot in the bottom of the fourth.

Garrison Burns and Bryce Andersen both singled to lead off the inning, with Andersen's single being his team-high third hit of the game.

Jase Blattner drove in Burns on a single and Kaleb Larson's double put Andersen across the plate.

An error, and singles from Brodie Arnold and Kole Throckmorton got the six spot on the scoreboard, making ending the game three outs away.

Arnold put away the three outs with ease, using just nine pitches in the final frame, eight of which were strikes.

Nine of Kearney's runs were batted in, with three being scored on errors and passed balls.

Now, the attention is focused fully on the district tournament in Grand Island, with its first matchup on Friday at 1 p.m.

"The number one goal is to get to the state tournament, and we'll have our hands full no question about that," Archer said. "Right now we're focused on having a good next two days of practice. We won't do much throwing here, and hopefully that will get everyone back to where their arms feel good."