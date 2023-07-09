KEARNEY— After a rough start to its weekend slate, Kearney Runza ended the Kearney/Hastings tournament on a high note, defeating Judds Brothers Lincoln Northeast 9-7 in the final game.

Kearney lost the first three matches of the weekend.

"We were disappointed with the win-loss record of the weekend, but we were able to throw the pitchers in the order we wanted to," Kearney Runza head coach Brad Archer said.

On the fourth game in three days, runs were to be expected. The game more than lived up to that billing, with the teams combining for 18 hits.

10 of those hits belonged to Kearney, who had two extra base hits and nine RBis in the shootout contest.

Nolan Smith's double helped lead a three-run first inning for Kearney.

Lincoln Northeast's big innings came shortly thereafter, with Judds Brothers putting up four in the third and two in the fourth.

In the fourth inning, both runs came across on a two-out Marshawn Jefferson single.

That gave Lincoln Northeast a 7-4 lead, but by the end of the fourth things were tied once more.

In the bottom of the frame, Quinn Foster double reached the back wall, scoring Kegan Brand.

Two runners later scored on a Kole Throckmorton hard ground ball single through the shortstop gap.

Things stayed locked at seven-all through the fifth, thanks to solid relief outings from Rhett Mundorf and Garrison Burns.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, small ball proved the key to victory.

Foster led off the frame with a single, and Brodie Arnold's bunt proved too hard to handle for the defense, putting two men on with no outs.

Then, a well done sacrifice bunt by Burns advanced the runners with ease.

"I told the kids postgame that was the biggest thing for us, the way we handled bunting," Archer said. "Brodie put down a great bunt right where we needed him to down the right side because they were charging the third baseman hard."

That set up the game winning single from Smith, whose line drive flew to the outfield, scoring the deciding two runs.

"Nolan had a good day for us, he started off the game with a couple RBIs," Archer said. "They intentionally walked a guy to get to us with bases loaded, and he came through for us and that's the difference in a lot of games,"

That win was Kearney's first of the tournament, and gives the team momentum headed into the week of the district tournament.

"We got another game on Tuesday, and we'll throw four or five different guys out there to get guys ready for the district tournament," Archer said.

On Saturday, Kearney lost 10-2 in the early game to Millard North Union Pizzeria, and 8-4 in the night cap to Dirt Devils Green.