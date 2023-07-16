GRAND ISLAND— The bug took a while to catch, but hitting proved to be contagious as ever Sunday, with a big sixth inning propelling Kearney Runza to a 4-2 win over Hastings Five Points Bank in the District A7 tournament.

Kearney was hitless until the fifth inning, and scoreless until the floodgates opened in the sixth.

"Give the Hastings pitcher credit, he had us baffled for the first four innings or so," Kearney head coach Brad Archer said. "You also got to give our kids credit for battling back,"

Kole Throckmorton opened up the inning with a laser single to left field, setting the tone for hard hits to come.

After two strikes, the Hastings pitcher gave Bryce Andersen another pitch high in the zone, which he slammed over the right field fence, tying the game up.

"That was a great at-bat, Bryce has that capability of hitting the long ball especially in a park like this one," Archer said. "He got his pitch and took care of it,"

A groundout put two outs in the inning, which Kearney calmly brushed aside with three straight hits.

Kaleb Larsen singled, and Kegan Brand and Quinn Foster hit back to back doubles, both coming on deep shots to the outfield gaps.

That gave Kearney its first lead of the day, a 4-2 advantage that it would hold on to in the final frame.

Hastings looked to get early offense going, but Kearney shortstop Garrison Burns had other plans.

Burns made a full-extension diving stop before rising to his feet and rifling the throw to first for the out.

"He's got quick feet, a good arm, and once he got the ball in his glove he was able to finish it off," Archer said.

Derrick Nonhof went the distance for Kearney, throwing seven innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs, further helping his team by keeping the same arm on the field all game.

"To be honest I'm not quite sure yet [on pitching for the rest of the tournament]," Archer said. "We've still got to piece some things together here with pitching, our No.1 pitcher is a little bit banged up but hopefully he can throw in the next game or two, but that's something we have to figure out overnight."

Defensively, Kearney put up two errors in the first inning, but were clean the rest of the way.

Both teams finished with seven hits.

Next, Kearney awaits the winner of North Platte FNBO and Grand Island Home Federal, with the game taking place Monday at 7:00 p.m.