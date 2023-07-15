GRAND ISLAND— Kearney Runza coach Brad Archer expected a close game, and he was right on.

On June 29 Kearney beat Lexington Pinnacle Bank 6-5, with that result repeating itself in a 6-5 Kearney win in the opening match of Saturday's District A-7 Legion baseball tournament.

"We knew we were going to be in for a ball game," Archer said. "They were within one run of us two weeks ago and took Grand Island to 13 a couple weeks ago as well. We certainly had our hands full,"

Like the earlier matchup, Lexington put up four runs early before Kearney mounted a comeback.

This time, all four of those runs came in the third inning.

After two opening strikeouts, Lexington's hits found a home in shallow right, helping load the bases for Jackson Konrad.

Konrad's line drive double snuck fair to score two, and Daven Naylor doubled in two more behind him.

That put Kearney's backs against the wall early, but it took advantage of some Lexington miscues in the bottom of the frame.

Lexington had two throwing errors, which allowed Bryce Andersen to reach third and score.

Andersen singled home Kearney's first run of the game earlier in the frame.

Those were the only two Lexington errors of the game, but it was enough to lose the error battle, as Kearney committed just one.

"We talk about that all the time," Archer said. "Playing defense, throwing strikes, and getting two out hits are the keys to the game and we did all that today,"

Then, in the bottom of the fifth, it was Kearney's turn to put up a four-spot in the run column.

Early aggressiveness at the plate paid off, with Kearney loading the bases with no outs. Quinn Foster shifted the runner across the plate with an outfield single.

Then, the lack of outs came into play, with back-to-back sacrifice flies scoring runners.

Lastly, Foster himself scored on a wild pitch.

Lexington made a valiant effort in the top of the seventh. Devin Naylor took advantage of Kearney's only error to reach on the opening plate appearance.

Jace Carpenter advanced Devin Naylor to third on a single, but took an ill-advised trip to second, where Kegan Brand threw him out.

Konrad then singled, scoring Devin Naylor for his third RBI of the game.

Daven Naylor put runners at first and second with a subsequent single.

That prompted a trip to the bullpen, where Rhett Mundorf's successful relief outing ending.

Brodie Arnold was brought in for the final batter, where he calmly retired with an easy chopper up the middle on just one pitch.

"Rhett did a great job. He came in and was scoreless for four innings," Archer said. "We were hoping we wouldn't have to use Brodie but give Lex credit they came out and made us go to Brodie. He threw a great off-speed pitch that the batter was in front of a little bit, so easy ground ball back to him,"

Kearney next faces top-seeded Hastings Five Points Bank at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.