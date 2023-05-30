Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY— To cap off a wild night at the park, Kearney Runza walked it off in the most literal sense of the phrase.

With no outs in the bottom of the seventh, Nolan Smith drew a bases loaded walk to end the game, giving Kearney a 3-2 win over Columbus Cornerstone Post 84 Seniors.

Kearney outhit Columbus 11-4, but big defensive plays stopped the runs from coming in. Twice before Kearney had the bases loaded, but only got one run out of each situation.

"You never know," Kearney head coach Brad Archer said. "Twice before we had bases loaded and didn't score, if we hit a line drive that could be a double play and they're two thirds out of the inning,"

In the fourth inning, Kearney loaded the bases with no outs but came up empty-handed.

Andersen had an outstanding performance on both ends. He pitched 6.2 innings of standout baseball, striking out 10, and throwing strikes on 66 percent of his pitches.

For the first five innings of ball, Columbus notched zero hits off Andersen, before getting two to start the top of the sixth.

"It would have been a sad state of affairs if we lost after the game he threw," Archer said.

At the plate, he went deep for the first time all season. In the bottom of the second, he got the first hit of the game with a long bomb over the wall in right center.

He tallied Kearney's other RBI with a deep sacrifice fly to the warning track in the fifth.

"That's why he's in the four spot," Archer said.

Brodie Arnold also stepped up on both ends. After Columbus tied the game in the top of the seventh, Arnold secured the final out to prevent further damage.

In the bottom of the frame, he led off with a double in the right field gap, giving Kearney the winning run on base instantly. After an intentional walk and a well done sacrifice bunt by Garrison Burns loaded the bases, Arnold was ready to be walked home.

Kearney might not have been in that position if not for Arnold's defensive heroics in the sixth.

With a runner on third and two outs, Arnold scooped up a grounder on a diving stop, sprung back to his feet to throw the runner out, with an outstretched Nolan Smith making the catch at first.

"He made a great play right there and who knows, we might still be playing if he doesn't make that play," Archer said.

Great defensive plays showed up on both sides, with Columbus and Kearney trading diving catches in the outfield, taking away extra bases in the early portion of the game.

"The outfielders took over the game, they took away hits on both sides," Archer said.

Kearney improves to 3-2 on the season, and is on the road at Hastings on Wednesday.