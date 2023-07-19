GRAND ISLAND— Twice, the Kearney Runza baseball team was within one run of potentially winning the Class A7 District Championship, but they fell short in both chances against Hastings Five Points Bank.

Hastings outlasted Kearney 4-3 in the first game Wednesday, forcing a winner-take-all game 2, where it won 12-11 in a walk-off victory at Grand Island's Ryder Park.

"When you play five games in six days you're gonna get a score like this," Kearney Runza head coach Brad Archer said. "Everybody played hard, everybody was trying to win, and our kids deserve to be heading down to the state tournament starting Saturday."

Pitching was of primary concern for Kearney, who had already clinched a spot in the state tournament, hoping to keep arms as fresh as possible.

"We used 11, 12, 13 arms in this tournament," Archer said. "We were dealing with pitch counts and those type of things, but everybody did an excellent job for us."

Across the two games, Kearney used seven different arms, expecting a high scoring affair.

The expected runs did not come in the first game, despite the teams combining for 15 hits.

The long ball was the scoring method of choice in the beginning of the game.

In the bottom of the first, Nolan Smith got a hold of the ball, that was no doubt long enough, it just needed to say fair. Stay fair it did, and Kearney took a 1-0 lead.

Jaxen Gangwish had a monster day at the plate for Hastings, starting off with a two-run blast in the top of the second.

Hastings inched further ahead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Kearney got a tad closer in the bottom of the fifth. The first two batters reached base, and got to second and third on a sac bunt.

However, one run on a groundout is all Kearney would get from the chance.

Kearney tied it up in similar circumstances in the sixth. The first two batters got on, with Kaleb Larson reaching third on an error.

He came across on a wild pitch, leaving the game's outcome to be decided in the seventh.

Cameron Brumbaugh gave Hastings the jolt needed, scorching a line drive that scored Lucas Gabriel.

Kearney got a baserunner on in the bottom of the seventh, but a double play ended things.

Then, in the final game of the tournament, the floodgates burst open.

Kearney scored three in the opening frame, with a bases-loaded walk and a Quinn Foster two-run single setting the tone.

Hastings answered well, scoring two runs in the bottom of the frame.

As things were setting up for a shootout, Kearney went silent in the top of the second, and Hastings exploded for six runs, keeping it firmly in the driver's seat.

Hastings added an insurance run in the third.

But Kearney did not give up the fight, with its hard work paying off in the fifth.

"Our kids were still competing," Archer siad. "That's what I like about this group."

Kole Throckmorton set the tone for things to come, launching a two-run homer that got the dugout and fans on their feet.

Hastings walked the bases loaded, and Foster singled in the next run.

Another walk cut the lead to two, leading to the game being tied up on a Garrison Burns liner into shallow right-center.

Throckmorton came back around to the plate, and delivered the final RBI with a screaming grounder that escaped the infield.

Hastings stayed unfazed, capturing the lead right back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Neither team scored in the sixth, but Kearney jumped back ahead in the top of the seventh.

Foster curled in a single to right field to open the inning, and Jake Hansen doubled him home.

Hastings held down the rest of the order, and Hansen stayed stranded at second until the next inning hit.

With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh, Hastings put two runners on with a single, and Gangwish capped off his day in emphatic fashion, hitting the district-clinching walk-off single.

Next, Kearney heads to Bellevue West High School on Saturday for the state tournament, with its opponent and time yet to be determined.

"We took care of business the first three games and that was to make the tournament," Archer said. "We lost two one-run games today and had some opportunities to win each game, but the biggest thing is we're playing some of the best baseball we've played all summer long here which is always the goal."