KEARNEY— In one game of the doubleheader, the teams needed extra innings. In the other, Kearney Post 52 ended the game early.

The Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors won 5-4 after 10 innings in the first game, and took a 10-0 defeat in the second.

Norfolk had the upper hand from the start in Game 1, taking a 4-1 lead, but a big fifth inning tied the game up.

Gunner Delmit hit a two-run double in the fifth, and Tysen Cabela's ground ball got past the defense to send the tying run home.

Then, the pitching came alive, and baserunners were scarce headed into extras. Post 52 got one in the top of the ninth, but failed to advance it.

Then, in the bottom of the tenth, after a series of walks loaded the bases, a bad hop off the plate on a passed ball sent the winning run home.

"We responded well," Post 52 head coach Matt Connot said. "It looked like the momentum was in our favor, but a couple hits, couple walks towards the end and a ball that caught the front end of the plate, kicked away and scored the winning run, it was a tough way to lose."

Since it was a league doubelheader, the teams split home games, making Norfolk the home team in the top half, despite the game happening in Kearney.

Kearney flushed the game shortly, and came out dialed in during the second half, led by Talyn Lewis.

Lewis was perfect for the first four innings of the game, allowing his only hit in the top of the fifth.

"He's been consistent for us all year," Connot said. "The nice thing about him is he doesn't walk a lot of guys and he locates his fastball well. When we've got him on the mound we know we're going to be in the game,"

The bats were working in full force in the second game, knocking in runners in scoring position with 8 RBIs.

Delmit led the team with 3 RBIs, and had the team's only extra base hit with a double. Five different players earned hits in the game.

"We were better with runners on base in that," Connot said. "There were a couple of guys who came up with that big hit with guys on."