Kearney Literacy Council taps HelpCare as conduit for kids’ books

KEARNEY — The Kearney Literacy Council’s mission is to promote literacy with programs designed to conquer illiteracy and provide English language skills within our community.

Among the ways the Literacy Council achieves its goal is to make sure that the community’s under-privileged children have access to books. In an effort to ensure this, the Kearney Literacy Council provides books to children through the HelpCare Clinic.

The mission of the HelpCare Clinic is to improve the health and well-being of uninsured residents of Buffalo, Phelps and Kearney counties by providing medical and behavioral health care in a compassionate and respectful environment. HelpCare Clinic provides free health care to our community’s individuals who are uninsured and lack access to health care services.

The HelpCare Clinic is a service run by volunteers. HelpCare Clinic works closely with the faith-based community to treat all individuals with the love of Christ. HelpCare Clinic is funded through donations and grants and does not receive state or federal funding.

When individuals come to the clinic there are books available for children to read as they wait for health care services. Children then are free to take a book or two home with them when they leave.

As Kofi Annan, former secretary general of the United Nations, said, “Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope.”

The Kearney Literacy Council also provides books through Goodfellows Christmas boxes, United Way backpacks in the fall, Habitat for Humanity houses with book donations provided by the Sequel BookStore and to nursing homes and the senior center in addition to conducting an annual book sale during the Kiwanis Pancake Feed in February.