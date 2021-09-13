Kearney High wins team tennis title at North Platte invite

NORTH PLATTE — Kearney High won three of the four divisions to win the team title at the North Platte Invitational on Saturday.

Sam Rademacher and Jarrett Moore won No. 1 doubles with Moore filling in for Jackson Bokenkamp, who was unavailable.

“Jarrett and Sam played sound doubles all day. If the match was close, they did a great job of raising their level of play,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said.

At No. 2 doubles, Andy Vu and Quinten Shaffer went 5-0, riding a strong service game to victory. Getting a high percentage of first serves in play allowed Vu and Shaffer to be on the offense.

Eli Bond also went 5-0 to win at No. 2 doubles.

“Eli continues to build his confidence in his singles game,” Saulsbury said. “I really liked how Eli was patient today and was constructing the points. If he didn’t have an opening, he waited until one presented itself.

At No. 1 singles, Asher Saulsbury went 4-1 to finish second.

North Platte Invite

Team Scores: Kearney 52, McCook 48, Lexington 32, Grand Island 26, Scottsbluff 25, Hastings 21, North Platte 21, Holdrege 17, Alliance 15, Gering 13.