Kearney High struggles in first day at state track; Skeen places in discus for girls

OMAHA — The worst news for the Kearney High boys followed the best as the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships got underway Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Showing little effects from the hamstring injury that has plagued him the last month, the Bearcats’ D’Andre Ndugwa ripped through his preliminary heat of the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing second in his heat and posting the second-fastest qualifying time of 14.60 seconds.

In the next heat, junior Jack Dahlgren was challenging for the lead through the first half of the race. Then his step got off and down he went as the other competitors flew by. Dahlgren got up to complete the race but finished last in his heat and will not advance to the finals where he finished third a year ago.

In the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, Dahlgren ran third in his qualifying heat with a time of 41.24 seconds. His time was the ninth-fastest in the preliminaries but only eight advance.

The Kearney High boys scored 1.5 points in Wednesday’s events when Will Vanderbeek tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.

Kearney, boys and girls, didn’t anticipate having a big day on the scoreboard Wednesday. Each division completed three field events and two running events. The KHS boys didn’t have an entry in either running event. The KHS girls had no more than one qualifier in each of the five finals events.

The Kearney High girls emerged from the day with four points. The only points came from Haidyn Skeen, who finished fifth in the discus with a mark of 118-0.