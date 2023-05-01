KEARNEY— The Kearney high girls soccer team has reached the end of the road, losing 3-1 in the opening round district game to Bellevue West.

In the elimination game, Bellevue West came out firing, scoring three goals in a seven-minute span.

Zoe Ryan volleyed a goal over the keeper in the 14th minute, and Mia McVay went top corner outside the box and followed up with a rebound goal i nteh 20th minute.

"We knew that [McVay] had 20 goals on this season, she's a standout and she's fast," Kearney head coach Lerrin Rowe said. "Not a lot of teams play that lofted ball over our back line, so adjusting that pressure was something our girls were struggling with, and we came out flat,"

Kearney dialed up the energy towards the tail end of the first half, having three scoring chances in close. A clearance to Harley Straka appeared to be a goal, but an offside call quelled the moment.

The Bearcats kept the charge going out of the half, breaking into the offensive third for frequent chances.

Maddy Province finally converted, with a flawlessly executed 35-yard free kick from the left sideline.

"We did a bunch of specials in practice last night and Maddy Province made that same exact shot," Rowe said. "All the girls came over and gave me a big squeeze and said it's just like last night. Maddy's practiced those all season and I'm glad she got one,"

The Bearcats had more chances, including an out of bounds called that nixed a corner kick goal, but soon resigned to their fate as the season closed.

The momentum from the second half surge was still a high note to end on, showing a path for success in the years soon to come.

"That second half effort has to be what sticks with us, and that has to be an 80-minute effort," Rowe said. "Falling short here motivates the next group, that's not what we exactly want to say in this moment, but I think it is true, let's build from that point to start the season instead of getting it at the end,"

Kearney finishes with a winning record of 9-6. The Bearcats return some solid production, while also losing some contributing seniors.

Province, Karsyn Worley and Delaney Junker were among the points leaders of the team, where Ezzy Castro-Torres, Kensley Slaymaker, Nina Erickson and Violet Timmons anchored the defense.

The twins of Kaylee and Jaylin Harsh also leave the program after contributing in multiple sports and helping with the senior team leadership.

"We had personality, motivation, dedication, energy, love, we had all those things," Rowe said. "All nine of them carried something that's hard to replace, and something we've struggled with in the past is when we get down we quit, and this group took that on their shoulders and made that something that wasn't going to exist. At any point, whether they were on the field or off the field, they helped."