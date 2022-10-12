Kearney High gets high seeds at state tenns

KEARNEY — Kearney high heads to the Class A state tournament Thursday and Friday in Omaha with all four entries among the highest seeds.

After a dominating season, Lincoln East entries claimed the top seed in all four divisions in Class A. Kearney is the second seed at No. 1 singles and doubles with the No. 2 entries seeded in the top eight.

“To have all four divisions as top eight seeds and two of those divisions as the No. 2 seed is a testament to the type of season we have had,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Everyone really stepped up this year and embraced their roles on the team.”

Asher Saulsbury, Troy’s son, has led the way for the Bearcats this season, posting a 34-5 record, and is the second seed at No. 1 singles.

“Asher has played at a high-level consistently all season,” Troy Saulsbury said. “I believe that if he plays like that down in Omaha at the state tournament, he has the potential to do well.

“Asher is an extremely hard worker, he lives on the tennis court and gives 110% every time he steps on the court.”

Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond (36-7) are the No. 1 doubles team that are also seeded second. At No. 2 singles, Huston Cochran (32-6) is the No. 6 seed while Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk (23-13) are in the No. 2 doubles spot and seeded eighth.

With a lot of success so far this season, the Bearcats have high ambitions for the state tournament.

“My first goal would be for everyone to medal,” Troy Saulsbury said. “We have the potential to be in the top eight in every division. The main goal is to go down to state and play our best tennis. If our players play their best tennis, they are going to experience success. You always want to end the season feeling like you played at the highest level possible.”

In Class B, all four Lexington entries are seeded in the top six.

At No. 1 singles, Greysen Strauss (28-12) heads to state as the sixth seed.

“He’s worked very hard to give himself an opportunity to make it into the second day at state and have a good run,” said Lexington coach Jake Saulsbury, Troy’s brother. “He’s been very competitive with the top four players, and that’s primarily most of his losses on the season. He’s trying to break into that group. The top four will be a challenge for him, but he’s definitely motivated to accomplish that.”

In No. 2 singles, fifth seed Noah Scherr (28-12) is representing the Minutemen. Dru Truax and Christopher Swartz (30-14) are the sixth seed at No. 1 doubles and Morgan Bailey and Andres Salinas (33-9) are the second seed at No. 2 doubles.

While winning is important to Lexington, the team is more focused on execution.

“For our team we’ve talked pretty extensively about how we don’t want the results to be the goal because then we lose sight of all the little things that must take place to have success,” Jake Saulsbury said. “We want them to be more focused on executing the fundamentals of tennis and being strong in those.”

For Kearney Catholic, the No. 2 doubles team of Amir Saadi and Nash Malone (16-23) are seeded ninth and are the lone seeded entry for the Stars.

For the region’s teams, having athletes participate at the state meet is beneficial for the future of their teams.

“I hope our success this season and hopefully at state will continue to encourage our younger players to work hard in the off season and continue to play and gain as much experience as possible,” Troy Saulsbury said. “We had three new faces this year who never played at state. They have really seized their opportunity by having an outstanding year. Now we need to go do it one more time at the state tournament.”

Matches will begin at 9 a.m Thursday with the finals scheduled for Friday afternoon. Class A will be played in Omaha, while Class B will be in Lincoln.