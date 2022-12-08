Kearney High adjusts to first year with shot clock

KEARNEY — This season, Class A basketball teams have had to battle a new opponent on the court.

The 35-second shot clock is a looming threat on offense, an asset on defense and a godsend to pace of play in late game situations.

The NSAA instituted the timer this season after years of intrigue around the subject. Although the proposal was only for Class A, pushback from smaller schools held the rule from full implementation.

The smaller schools were nervous about it potentially trickling down, but since most of the Class A schools said yes to the rule, the push from the athletic directors worked, and the shot clocks went up in the Class A gyms.

Kearney High girls basketball coach JD Carson got right to work with preparing his squad for their new adversary.

Over the summer, they tried to find tournaments with a shot clock, but none of them worked with the schedule. So Carson reached out to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to run a paid private clinic.

“We spent a good hour and a half working on shot clock,” Carson said. “It was good for our players and it was good for the coaches to to see the logistics of it and start to brainstorm our game plan with it,”

The Bearcats liked to play with pace already, making the shot clock less of a worry in the ins and outs of a game.

The boys team also runs a fast-paced offense, so focus shifted toward using the clock as an asset on the defensive end.

“We’ve always tried to slow the pace down, but this gave us more of a reason to do it,” Kearney boys coach Drake Beranek said “Now, they’re playing against a number,”

While the coaches haven’t noticed a huge difference beyond a change in strategies, the new rule has earned the favor of players.

“It’s a lot more fun out there,” Kearney senior Jack Dahlgren said. “You’re running around, flying around, and the pace of play goes up,”

In practice, the Bearcats worked on guarding defenders for 30 seconds before focusing on the rebound.

While defensive rebounding has always been important, the visual reminder of the 35 seconds restarting is more draining to the defense than in years past where the game just continued.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of the shot clock has been speeding up the fourth quarter. Teams can no longer try to sit on the ball for minutes at a time, making the offense have to run its best stuff all game long.

That was the main reason coaches had been pushing for a shot clock, with the game flowing better in the most important moments.

“Now you have to have a plan and you’ve got to execute that plan late,” Beranek said. “For me, the people that don’t want it are afraid of change, being vulnerable and actually coaching. We want those situations, our kids want those situations, so we were excited once it got implemented.”