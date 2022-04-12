Kearney High 10th at 24-team Westside tourney

The Kearney High tennis team finished 10th at the 24-team Omaha Westside Invitational on Monday.

Lincoln Southeast won the tournament with an even 100 points with Omaha Marian second with 82. Kearney finished with 42 points.

The Bearcats’ Olivia Flood won the consolation bracket after losing to Omaha Duchesne’s Ina Satpahy, 8-1, in her first match. Satpahy is the defending Class B state champion and went on to win the No. 1 singles bracket Monday.

After the loss, Flood rebounded strong, winning her next four matches, the closed was an 8-5 win in the final over Millard North’s Lucy Cho.

“Olivia played a really smart match in the consolation final. She was able to hit lots of high balls deep into the court. She also did a nice job of rallying with her backhand slice and waiting for the right ball to attack,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said.

At No. 2 singles, Emma Heacock placed fifth, going 3-1 on the day.

“Emma really showed she has the potential to be a top second singles player this season,” Saulsbury said. “Emma’s game is extremely versatile. She is able to hit through the ball or roll it deep depending on the situation. Emma does a nice job of analyzing her matches to improve the next time out.”

In doubles, both Kearney teams finished in the top eight of their brackets.

Cecilia Henning and Meghan Dahlke upset Grand Island 9-7 at No. 1 doubles while Paige Moffett and Emilee Anderson lost two close matches in the quarterinals of the placement round.

“Today was a good day for us to see where we stack up. I truly feel like we can build off our result today,” Saulsbury said.

Omaha Westside Invite

Lincoln Southeast 100, Lincoln East 82. Omaha Marian 75, Lincoln Southwest 75, Omaha Duchesne 62, Omaha Westside 53, Fremont 46. Millard North 44, Lincoln Pius X 43, Kearney 42, Elkhron South 38, Papillion-La Vista 38, Millard West 34, Omaha Central 24, Brownell Talbot 16, Grand Island 16, Bellevue West 12, Omaha Burke 11, Bellevue East 8, Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha North 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1, Omaha Benson 0, Omaha South 0.