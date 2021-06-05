Kearney group wants used shoes to sterilize feral felines

When Pedersen learns about a feral cat, she sets food inside a trap and places it where the feral cat has been seen. When the cat enters the box to eat, the door drops down, locking the cat inside.

Pedersen then takes the cat to the vet for spaying or neutering, and vaccinations. The cost is $30 to neuter a male cat, and $60 to spay a female cat. Vaccinations are an additional $10.

“It may not sound like a lot of money, but if a cat has a litter of seven or eight kittens, the dollars add up quickly,” Morrow said.

On her hands and knees

Pedersen got involved when Morrow asked her to help trap a few feral cats at UNK. Only then did she realize the problem with feral cats.”They were pretty wild,” Pedersen said.

She set up cameras by campus cat feeding stations so she could see “whether they were our cats or new ones. People might dump a cat there and we have to catch it. We don’t want more kittens,” she said.