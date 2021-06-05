Kearney group wants used shoes to sterilize feral felines

KEARNEY — Scuffed-up sneakers, battered athletic shoes and lumpy loafers could be the cat’s meow this spring.
From now through June 24, Kearney Rescue Cats is collecting old shoes to raise money to safely trap, sterilize and release feral cats to keep their populations in check.
Veterinary clinics and a number of businesses have donation boxes on-site right now. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19, KRC volunteers will accept old shoes in the Family Fresh Market parking lot at 3920 Second Ave. People can pull up, hand shoes to a volunteer and be on their way.
The shoes will be picked up by a funds2org group, an organization that will get them to Third World countries. It will also pay Kearney Rescue Cats for the shoes it takes. If KRC can collect 2,500 pairs of shoes, it will earn $1,000.
The drive began in late April and will end June 24. So far, KRC has collected 350 pairs of shoes.
“We will accept any good-quality used shoes,” Sherry Morrow, a KRC member, said. “Everybody has a few pairs sitting around they don’t wear.”
Nuisance feral cats
KRC is an outgrowth of LoperCats, which traps cats on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. KRC, formed late last year, focuses on neighborhoods beyond the campus.
Feral cats are cats that have little or no contact with humans and are usually fearful of them, but they are critical to curbing the rodent population. The trap-neuter-return (“TNC”) program controls feral cat populations, reduces the number of roaming stray cats and reduces feline nuisance behaviors.
Feral cats have been a quiet problem in Kearney for years, Morrow, also a retired assistant professor of industrial technology at UNK, stumbled into the problem of feral cats on the UNK campus 20 years ago. During the years, she has trapped 87 cats and paid cash from her own pocket to have them spayed or neutered.
She has no idea how much she’s spent. “It must be thousands of dollars. I’d be scared to death if I knew the total. It’s my hobby, like other people spend money on boats or trips.”
But the problem continues. Morrow, also a Buffalo County commissioner, used to get one call a month about a feral cat. Last week, she got three calls in one day.
The spay-neuter program benefits entire neighborhoods. “There is less yowling and fighting if we neuter tomcats. It gets rid of lots of unwanted behaviors,” she said.
Humane trapping
The need for trapping is especially critical in the spring, when feral cats have kittens. Most of the KRC trapping is done by Sue Pedersen, assistant director of health care and a clinical nurse at Student Health at UNK. She’s a member of both LoperCats and KRC. She loves cats, but cannot have them because her husband has a cat allergy.
When Pedersen learns about a feral cat, she sets food inside a trap and places it where the feral cat has been seen. When the cat enters the box to eat, the door drops down, locking the cat inside.
Pedersen then takes the cat to the vet for spaying or neutering, and vaccinations. The cost is $30 to neuter a male cat, and $60 to spay a female cat. Vaccinations are an additional $10.
“It may not sound like a lot of money, but if a cat has a litter of seven or eight kittens, the dollars add up quickly,” Morrow said.
On her hands and knees
Pedersen got involved when Morrow asked her to help trap a few feral cats at UNK. Only then did she realize the problem with feral cats.”They were pretty wild,” Pedersen said.
She set up cameras by campus cat feeding stations so she could see “whether they were our cats or new ones. People might dump a cat there and we have to catch it. We don’t want more kittens,” she said.
UNK has seven sturdy boxes serving as cat feeding stations. “If you didn’t know where the feeding stations were, you wouldn’t know they were there,” Pedersen said. After she put food in the trap, she checked it every hour or two. “I don’t want a cat stuck in a trap. I don’t want someone teasing it. but it doesn’t take long to catch a cat.”
One day she even got down on her knees under a pine tree trying to get the last kitten in a feral litter born there a few days before. “We were so successful. We were controlling cats and keeping them healthy,” Pedersen said.
Word spread. “We kept getting requests. One woman called and said, ‘I have 10 feral cats in my neighborhood,’” Morrow said.
Off-campus, Pedersen assisted in the trapping of a stray cat at the Buffalo County Courthouse a few years ago. “It took three months. That cat knew how to step over the trip plate on the trap,” she said.
Pedersen said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had such a huge feral cat problem that “there were dead kittens on the sidewalks. They had to euthanize many of them. Finally, feral cats were spayed and neutered, and it’s now a stable population there. We’re fortunate we didn’t get to that place here,” she said.
More traps needed
Since many neighborhood residents feed feral cats at specific times each day, the cats will come at those times, “which makes it easier to catch them,” Pedersen said. “I encourage people to let their neighbors know they are trying to address the feral cat problem. Neighbors will often get on board if they know something is being done to control them.”
She advises withholding food for 24 hours before a cat is caught because “we want them to be hungry.”
If enough money is raised, KRC may buy new traps with doors on each end. “It’s nicer to have a rear-entry door so you can keep the cat in overnight while still feeding it and keeping the cage clean,” Pedersen said.
This is critical because female cats remain in the caged traps when taken in to be spayed. They are taken out only for the surgery. Veterinarians also handle ear lice and infections, Morrow said.
Right now, KRC has just seven traps, but it “would be nice to have 10 traps for a whole feral cat colony,” Morrow said.
Also supporting the KRC effort is the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, which simply cannot take all the kittens brought in every spring. “People bring in feral cats, but we can’t take them. We’re very grateful that there is another organization out there that can help control the cat population,” Olivia Derr, KAAS director, said.
Along with sterilizations and new traps, money from donated shoes will help KRC pay off several outstanding balances at veterinary clinics. “I can’t imagine how many thousands of kittens we’d have running around without this program,” Morrow said.