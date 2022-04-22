 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney girls no match for Lincoln East; soccer roundup

LINCOLN — Lincoln East’s Kayma Carpenter scored four goals to lead the Spartans to a 7-1 win over Kearney in prep girls soccer.

Kierstynn Garner scored Kearney’s only goal in the first half with her younger sister, Kennedy, credited with the assist.

Kearney fell to 5-7 while Lincoln East improves to 10-2.

- Kearney Catholic’s boys scored a 3-1 victoyr over Columbus Lakeview.

Dillon Beachy, Max McBride and Sergio Quinones scored Kearney Catholic’s goals. Pete homan earned an assist. The Stars improved to 6-2.

Kearney Catholic’s girls came away with a 1-0 victory to improve to 4-5.

