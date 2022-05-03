Kearney Girl Scouts have School’s Out event with fun activities

KEARNEY — Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is inviting girls in grades K-3 to a School’s Out Day Camp 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church at 3610 Sixth Ave.

The program, for girls who are not currently Girl Scouts, will allow girls to enjoy exciting activities, make new friends, and learn about Girl Scout traditions. A registration fee of $15 includes a Girl Scout membership.

Dropoff begins at 8 a.m. Girls must be picked up no later than 3:45 p.m. They must bring a sack lunch and a water bottle. Snacks will be provided.

Register at bit.ly/SchoolsOutDayCamp. For more information, call 402-558-8189.