Kearney chipping in $50K for ADA toilets at drag strip

KEARNEY — Drag racing fans will have ADA-compliant restrooms, thanks to a funding request the city of Kearney will grant to Kearney Raceway Park.

According to a memo to the Kearney City Council from City Clerk Lauren Brandt, Kearney Raceway Park has requested funding to support the construction of a new,

permanent ADA-accessible restroom facility on the grounds at Kearney Raceway. KRP has worked to raise additional funds through a number of private commitments and pledges that will help defray the cost of construction for the new restrooms.

“City staff feels this request is appropriate and the restrooms will provide a much-needed improvement to the grounds,” Brandt told the council in her memo.

The $50,000 funding request is part of the consent agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Items on the consent agenda are considered to be non-controversial, and so they generally aren’t discussed before a vote.

The Kearney drag strip is about three miles east of Kearney off U.S. Highway 30, and is built on property that was formerly used for an Army Air Force base.

Brandt said that the city staff recommends approval of KRP’s funding request for the racing facility at 4860 Imperial Road.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council will consider a manager’s liquor license for Bosselman Pump & Pantry and a request for tax increment financing to build storage structures in southwest Kearney.

Bosselman Pump & Pantry, Inc., recently purchased the Thirsty’s convenience store at 3004 W. U.S. Highway 30, and has applied for Kinsey Bosselman to become the new holder of the manager’s license. The Kearney Police Department found no concerns or issues during its investigation of the license application.

Pending the council’s approval, NP Self-Storage, LLC would receive TIF assistance to build four metal-framed storage buildings encompassing 31,600 square feet west of 30th Avenue and south of Union Pacific railroad in southwest Kearney.

Finance Director Wendell Wessels said in a memo to the council that when the buildings are complete the total new valuation of the property is estimated to be $875,590, compared to the current valuation of $134,675, an increase of $740,915.

The Kearney Community Redevelopment Authority that advises the council on TIF requests has recommended that NP Self Storage should receive $183,262.

Tax increment financing, or TIF, is a subsidy designed to use increased property taxes from a newly developed area to pay for streets, sidewalks and other public infrastructure associated with the development.

TIF often is used to finance the redevelopment of blighted or substandard areas in cities where development has stalled. This puts new structures in the development area, which increases property values and helps city growth.

NP Self Storage operates three storage facilities in Kearney: Lock’n Store, Avenue F Storage and Fox Creek Storage.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.