Kearney Catholic's Grieser credits offensive line for breaking single-rushing record

“What kind of sets us apart is our nastiness,” Masker said. “Our physicality and technique are a lot better than a lot of the C-1 lineman in the state. I think that’s why we have had so much success.”

As a unit, the line has the running game at 2,438 yards on the ground with 26 rushing touchdowns. It didn’t come as a surprise when Grieser announced the good news after the Wahoo game, but the team was happy they were a part of the success.

“I didn’t realize that he was that close to it,” Merz said. “When he came to the locker room and told us, it was good to hear. Being part of the line to help him get there was amazing. It was a testament to him, and he is one of the best running backs we’ve had in a while. He is able to read the holes and the blocks. He’s able to hit the holes when he needs to, even when it’s really small. ”

Outside of the Stars’ averaging more than 33.7 points a game and 180.35 yards a game, Grieser believes the chemistry is what separates KCHS from their opponents, especially that they have all been close friends for most of their lives.