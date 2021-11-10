Kearney Catholic's Grieser credits offensive line for breaking single-rushing record

KEARNEY — Riley Grieser is now in the record books for most single rushing yards in a season, but the offensive line needs some love, too.
Grieser had a goal of having a 1,000-yard this season in his first year as a starting running back for the Kearney Catholic football team. While he accomplished the goal with ease, he had another goal in mind.
He wanted to break the single-season rushing record, which was held by Anthony Pacheco (1631) in 2011. After netting 153 yards in Kearney Catholic’s win over Wahoo in the state quarterfinals, Grieser now holds the single-season record (1683).
“That was one of my goals at the beginning of the year was putting up 1,000 yards this season, and it just happened we just kept going with it,” Grieser said.
Grieser averages 7.8 yards a carry. In eight of 11 games played, he has went over 100 yards. His career-best was 245 yards in KCHS’s season opener against Wood/Shelton. He might get notoriety as a skilled player, but his yardage is complimentary to the front five.
“The offensive line has been stellar all year,” Grieser said. “They’ve been doing an outstanding job blocking for me, and the coaching staff put up run plays for me that kind of adapted my run-style. It just helps me grow into it.”
The starting offensive line includes Dylan Merz and Koren Conrad as the starting tackles, Jake Masker and Grant Dumeller as the guards, and Gavin Drumheller at center. Four of the five linemen are seniors. The average weight of the Stars’ starting five is 220 pounds. Masker is the biggest at 250.
“What kind of sets us apart is our nastiness,” Masker said. “Our physicality and technique are a lot better than a lot of the C-1 lineman in the state. I think that’s why we have had so much success.”
As a unit, the line has the running game at 2,438 yards on the ground with 26 rushing touchdowns. It didn’t come as a surprise when Grieser announced the good news after the Wahoo game, but the team was happy they were a part of the success.
“I didn’t realize that he was that close to it,” Merz said. “When he came to the locker room and told us, it was good to hear. Being part of the line to help him get there was amazing. It was a testament to him, and he is one of the best running backs we’ve had in a while. He is able to read the holes and the blocks. He’s able to hit the holes when he needs to, even when it’s really small. ”
Outside of the Stars’ averaging more than 33.7 points a game and 180.35 yards a game, Grieser believes the chemistry is what separates KCHS from their opponents, especially that they have all been close friends for most of their lives.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time, and we’re all pretty good friends and we have that kind of brotherhood that all teams want,” Grieser said. “We just kind of bonded together and trusted each other to make plays, and I just trust the offensive line to make their blocks, and I got their back and all that.”