Kearney Catholic volleyball has yet to drop a set this season, going 3-0 over the past week.

Going on the road against Columbus Scotus in a season-opening district game, the Stars won 25-14, 25-14, 25-21.

On Saturday at the Nebraska State Fair tournament, Kearney Catholic struck down David City Aquinas 2-0 and took down conference mate Hastings St. Cecilia 2-0.

The Stars pulled off a 28-26 win in the second set vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, securing the win in thrilling fashion.

David City Aquinas did not get as close, losing 25-15, 25-10.

The Stars have one contest this week, a weekday clash against Hershey on Thursday.

Kearney High

FootballThe Bearcat football team got a big momentum boost, winning its season opener 41-28 over Lincoln East in a game that featured an hour and half lightning delay.

Kearney was trailing by eight before the delay.

New starting quarterback Griffin Novacek turned in an efficient, impressive debut, completing 11 of 13 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.

But Kearney’s offensive strength was on the ground, tallying 287 rushing yards. Able Molina had 114 of them, including a 66-yard touchdown run, Eli Randolph scampered for 90 and Novacek finished with 73 yards on the ground.

SoftballKearney softball went 2-2 on the week, splitting doubleheaders against North Platte and Fremont.

Starring in the win over Fremont was Kami Kasie, who hit the walk-off doublein the bottom of the seventh.

The Bearcats tallied 10 hits in the game from seven different players.

Against North Platte, Ava Longshore delivered a stellar performance on the mound, going six innings, allowing only two hits and no earned runs.

VolleyballKearney went 1-3 on the week, getting its first win of the year in a tournament victory over South Sioux City.

The Bearcats bested the Cardinals 25-11, 25-16.

Paige Mailahn had seven kills in the contest, which ranked first on the team, and added on an ace. Her seven digs were also tops in the game.

Addy Helmbrecht led the team with two solo blocks, Halli Clark had 15 assists, and Sadie Luke led with nine serve receptions.

TennisThe Bearcats defeated Holdrege 12-0 and McCook 10-2 in a midweek triangular.

Three singles players won their matches 8-0 against Holdrege, including both the No. 1 and No. 2 players.

Things were slightly tighter against McCook, but Kearney rallied well late in matches to take wins over the defending Class B state champions. Kearney won four of the five matches decided by two points or less.

Per coach Troy Saulsbury, the match had state tournament type energy, making the Bearcats’ ability to seize the momentum an encouraging sight.

Golf

The Kearney High girls placed fifth at their own invite, finishing with a score of 358.

Lauren Lydiatt was the best individual performance, finishing 10th and shooting a 79.

Olivia James and Addi Peterson were the next-best scorers for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats have meets Tuesday in Lincoln and Friday in Grand Island.

Kearney Catholic

FootballBrant Christner took the reins at starting quarterbacks, and showed why his dual threat talent is such a nightmare to defend.

Christner both passed and rushed for over 100 yards as Kearney Catholic defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 22-13.

Defense and special teams also played a part in the Stars’ victory, getting a key goal line stand, blocking an extra point and forcing a safety on a punt.

SoftballPfeiffer Adkisson played in her first career game on Tuesday, and hit her first career walk-off in the process, hitting the game-ending double over Centura-Central Valley.

On Thursday, the Stars team upped the ante, scoring a combined 36 runs in a doubleheader sweep against Hershey, scoring 18 in both contests.

Reagan Ruyle got the win in both games, and delivered eight RBIs off four hits at the plate in game, along with scoring four runs.

Ruyle had three hits and three RBIs in the following game, with Avery Cast getting four RBIs off three hits, including a two-run home run.

TennisThe Kearney Catholic boys tennis team finished fifth at the Grand Island Central Catholic invite, but picked up some big wins along the way.

The doubles teams performed well, with the No. 1 team of Oliver Sharp and Nash Malone getting victories over Lincoln Christian and Hastings.

The No. 2 team of Will Hogeland and Tate Redinger went 3-1 with wins over Adams Central, Lincoln Christian and Grand Island Central Catholic, which placed the team second for the tournament.

The No. 2 doubles team also took a 8-5 victory against McCook on Friday.

Against Holdrege, Kearney Catholic won three doubles matches and three singles matches, getting great performances from the top of the team down.

A look aheadKearney football faces Fremont in the teams first road contest on Friday.

Kearney Catholic also goes on the road Friday, facing Hershey.

Kearney volleyball has a Tuesday contest against Grand Island Northwest and a Thursday game against Lincoln Southwest.

Kearney softball is also at home against Grand Island Northwest on Tuesday, and has a road contest against Lincoln High on Thursday.

The Kearney Catholic softball team goes on the road, facing Lexington Tuesday and both Twin River and David City Aquinas on Thursday.

Kearney tennis travels for the Grand Island dual on Thursday and hosts the KHS Invitational on Saturday in Harmon Park.

Kearney Catholic tennis has a dual with Adams Central on Thursday and the Crete Invite on Friday.