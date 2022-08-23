Kearney Catholic splits games at Tri, Kearney high falls to 0-3

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic split its Monday softball doubleheader, demolishing Centennial in the opening game, 22-3 in three innings, and falling short, 8-4, to rival Hastings St. Cecilia.

Although the split had drastically different results, coach Sydnee Tidwell saw the night as a positive for her team.

“More positives came out of the St. Cecilia game,” Tidwell said. “That’s what our goal is. Everything is moving us up the mountain.”

After bringing Kearney Catholic and Amherst players together to form the team, and trying new people at new positions, Tidwell was pleased how some players shined in the St. Cecilia game, like freshman pitcher Raegan Ruyle and senior catcher Lexie Keim.

In the first game, the offensive explosion started early for Kearney Catholic, getting its first two runners on base with a walk and a single, with both advancing a base on a passed ball. Despite a fielder’s choice out at home plate, Ruyle plated two runs on a ground ball single. Lauren Marker then increased the lead, skying a double into the gap, scoring Ruyle.

The top of the second was more plentiful for the Stars, who batted around in the six-run frame. More impressively, all six runs came with two outs. Kiem’s two-run single put the Stars’ lead at 5-0. Ruyle then increased the lead to half a dozen, singling to left field and sending Kiem home.

ayton Cast’s ground ball ended up in an error, which scored Ruyle. Kyleigh Seim scored two more on a line drive to center, and the Stars went up 9-0 after two.

“Our bats were on fire, it was crazy,” Ruyle said. “We had a field day with that.”

Centennial scored its first two runs in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice bunt out at first, after the throw home sailed wide.

Kearney Catholic answered by once again upping the ante, scoring 13 runs in the top of the third, putting it across the 10 and 20-run mark.

The inning reached its apex when Marker launched a home run over the left-center fence, and was mobbed by her teammates at home plate after increasing the lead to 22-2.

Ruyle, Keim, and Seim also added to their RBI totals in the inning, while Tessa Colling earned her first on an infield single. Five runs were scored on walks, errors, hit-by-pitch, and a sacrifice fly.

The Stars again started hot in the second game, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Junior Claire Kreutzer and Keim singled, and Kreutzer scored on a sacrifice fly by Ruyle. The throw from right beat Kreutzer there, but the catcher dropped it for the run to score. Marker then doubled home Keim to take a 2-0 lead.

Hastings St. Cecilia started to chip away in the top of the second, scoring a run on a bases-loaded single to right. In the bottom of the second, the Bluehawks turned a clutch double play, throwing the runner out at first on a sacrifice bunt with enough time to spare to double up the runner at third.

Hastings St. Cecilia grabbed the lead in the top of the third. Abbey Musalek doubled to start the inning, later reaching third on a sacrifice bunt, scoring with a headfirst slide into home on a groundout.

The Bluehawks took the lead on a single from Brooke Bohlke, where the throw from the outfield rolled into the dugout, scoring a run. Another run scored on a wild pitch, and the Stars found themselves in a 2-run deficit.

Kearney Catholic had a chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the fourth. Marker, Seim and freshman Maya Rahmann singled to load the bases, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Hastings St. Cecilia all but sealed the game in the top of the fifth. With runners on second and third, Bohlke unleashed a triple to the right field wall, clearing the bases. A groundout scored Bohlke, but St. Cecilia wasn’t done. Two singles and a right field error plated another, putting the Stars down six.

In the bottom of the inning, Colling and Keim singled, and Ruyle drove Colling home on a double to left field. Keim scored on a groundout, which also advanced Ruyle to third, but Bluehawk pitching stepped up again, and forced a game-ending fly out.

“Our team as a whole, we’re still figuring the whole thing out,” Keim said. “Co-opping, that’s hard to do, but we got that down in the first three games and I think this will be a great bunch going forward.”

Two two-run homers lift Bulldogs over Bearcats

NORTH PLATTE – North Platte broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to beat Kearney High 7-2 Monday evening.

Lauren Horne and Kaitlyn Aden belted two-run homers for the Bulldogs in the fourth inning.

Kearney’s Kaylee Harsh and JaylinJ Harsh had RBI singles. Kaylee Harsh went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Tatum Montelongo was the winning pitcher for North Platte (3-4), striking out 17 while scattering five hits. Hannah Wulf, the first of four Kearney pitchers, took the loss, giving up five hits in three innings.

Wednesday, Kearney (0-3) will play a doubleheader with Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday at Patriot Park.