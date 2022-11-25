Kearney Catholic prepares for rebuild after loss of Stars

KEARNEY — A season ago, Kearney Catholic was riding high, finishing the regular season 27-2.

After the departure of eight seniors, including the top six, the Stars find themselves looking up at the mountain they just finished climbing.

The seventh man on last season’s Stars is back, Quinten Hogeland, who will be the leader of the team. Standing six-foot four-inches tall, he will be the primary size on the floor.

“He’s a level-headed kid,” Kearney Catholic head coach Bob Langen said. “He can play inside and out, and handle the ball pretty good as a big man.”

The only player taller than him is his brother, sophomore Will Hogeland, who could see the floor if he progresses enough by the season’s end.

Hogeland isn’t the only senior expected to contribute. Over the summer, the four seniors, Hogeland, Landon Edeal, Cale O’Brien and point guard Jacob Isaacson put in extra work after basketball camps, getting better over the summer.

Isaacon will take a little longer to make in impact, as he is sill doing rehabilitation from a torn ACL. The timetable for his return to practice is after Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, Edeal and Carson Murphy will be bringing the ball up. Edeal is a more competent off-ball scorer, with Langan hoping he will fill that role when Isaacson returns, but he has solid experience at point. Murphy, an excellent athlete, fills the slasher role in the offense and will use his playmaking ability in his time at point.

“It’s gonna be a committee thing, depending on how we match up,” Langan said.

Benefiting from a growth spurt up to 6-2, sophomore Owen Axmann will be a newcomer stepping up down low.

“He needs to fill out a little bit, but he’s shot the ball really well and is really athletic,” Langan said. “As the year goes on and he gets that varsity experience with the speed of the game, he’ll help us out.”

The offensive focus is on 3-point shooting, with being able to kick it down to the rim and finishing in traffic being pushed as well by Langan, who would prefer that be the primary look, but his team’s strengths currently lie toward the arc.