KEARNEY– After weather delayed the start of the season, Kearney gave its home fans a show in the season opener, defeating Lincoln Northeast 4-2.

The Bearcats were in control early, but couldn't get the finishes needed in front of the goal. A major part of that was Lincoln Northeast goalkeeper Carson Lodge, who made several saves from up close, including a diving kick save.

"He played a great game, he had four or five just tremendous saves," Kearney head coach Scott Nannen said. "Building on our finishing and composure offensively is one thing we need to work on,"

Kearney broke the game open with the first goal with ten minutes left in the first half. Fisher Bonk rocketed in a shot to the back of the net from 25 yards out.

That lead did not last long. It took all of ten seconds for Lincoln Northeast to answer.

Alex Cobian took a few dribbles off the kickoff and fired it over the keeper from 30 yards away.

"We always have saying that's win the next five minutes," Nannen said. "Every time we score or get scored on we try to win the next five minutes and I couldn't even get it out of my mouth before they had possession and the kid hits a great shot. That's a lesson we've got to learn,"

After the equalizer, the score went into halftime at 1-1.

In the second half, Kearney quickly went into the attack again, this time drawing a penalty kick. Lucas Crittendon got the goalkeeper with a hesitation move, scoring a slow roller goal to the left.

Just like the end of the first half, Northeast quickly answered. Nine minutes later, Northeast drew a penalty of its own, with Garcia again being the goal scorer.

The score remained tied at 2 until the final two minutes of the game. After being stonewalled by Lodge again, the Bearcats earned a corner kick.

The clear went slightly off course, but it worked in Kearney's favor with the ball bouncing off the wall right to Damian Arredondo, who put the ball in the goal.

"The phrase we se is put it in the mixer, because it gets messy in there sometimes," Nannen said. "Lots of bumps, lots of collisions and it popped back to Damian and he cleaned up the mess. Kind of a messy goal, but they all count the same,"

That deflated the Rockets, who found themselves behind Jhordy Solares on a perfectly timed run to the goal.

Solares has a one-on-one with the keeper, where he slowed his pace down near the far post, where he squared and fired a shot to the opposite side for the 4-2 advantage.

Kearney goes at North Platte on Thursday, before hosting a tournament Saturday.