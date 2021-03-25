Despite pandemic, Kearney Area United Way surpasses campaign goal by $5,000

KEARNEY — COVID-19 sent the Kearney region into near-hibernation in 2020, but it didn’t make a dent in giving to the United Way of the Kearney Area.

United Way surpassed its $450,000 goal by more than $5,000 in its just-finished 2020-21 campaign, Executive Director Nikki Erickson told the board and supporters during its annual meeting Wednesday, held virtually on Zoom.

The total raised was $455,358.

That surpassed the $401,722 raised in the 2019-20 campaign after devastating floods, and the $440,800 raised in the 2018-19 effort.

Calling the virtual meeting “a joyous occasion,” Erickson said, “My heart is full as I reflect on all the wonderful people who worked together to make such an outstanding impact in the Kearney area in the midst of such a challenging year.”

The money will assist 21 partner agencies in three areas — health, education and financial stability — in six counties: Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Dollars raised in the campaign will stay in the communities.

The theme of the campaign was Building a Better Tomorrow, chosen to coincide with Brandon Built, its corporate sponsor.

As part of the campaign, Brandon Built offered $1,000 home makeovers to two winners of a drawing. People who donated at least $250 to the United Way campaign were eligible for the makeover contest. Winners were Stacey Weaver from Chief Industries and Katie McKillip of Eaton Corporation.

“We faced changes in 2020. Many of us were working from home, but we found a way to power through. We wore masks, began social distancing and figured out how to work safely while moving ahead,” Erickson added.

Applauding her “fantastic” team of board and staff members, Erickson said “it’s incredibly encouraging to see such amazing teamwork between our previous campaign sponsors, Blackshirts, individual donors, corporate donors and partner agencies.”

“The board is thrilled to be able to extend so much assistance to our local partner agencies this coming year. It’s a wonderful continuation of assisting them to provide help and hope in times when it’s needed most,” she added.

Erickson said Parker Hannifin Corporation will be the corporate sponsor of next fall’s UWKA campaign. Jerry Hultgren of Parker Hannifin Corp. was elected president of the UWKA board at the meeting.

Other new officers include Landon Lueshen, vice president; Marc Bauer, second vice president; Amy Barth, treasurer; Kerri Pearson, secretary, and Elizabeth Roetman, past president.