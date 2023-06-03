KEARNEY— The game lasted nearly four hours, but the memories will last much longer.

At the tail end of a often-delayed, running-clock, wild-weathered Shrine Bowl, the South team came out on top 17-7, with three area players winning with it.

Kearney High's Jack Dahlgren and Treyven Beckman joined Holdrege's Jackson Hinrichs all took in the victory on the South side.

Beckman started at quarterback for the South team, who fell behind 7-0 after two plays. After a fourth down conversion was broken up, Beckman had a while to wait for the next drive, as lightning was soon spotted nearby, sending the game into a two-hour delay.

"We were all worried about are they going to cancel going into the locker room," Hinrichs said. "But we had a feeling they were going to let us play because so many guys worked so hard for this, we've been practicing all week, and it was a blast."

Trapped inside the locker room for two hours, the South team resorted to playing music, hanging out and waiting for the good news to get to them that the game is back on.

When the start time of 8:30 was announced, the players locked in and instantly snatched momentum back from the North side as the play resumed.

"I motivated the team, told them to stay ready, get loose, and that's what we did," Beckman said.

"We all talked about it, we knew the delay was going to take away their momentum," Dahlgren said. "We had to get a stop and punch them back in the mouth,"

When play resumed, there was a running clock that stopped for only penalties and scoring plays, throwing a wrench into a promising two-minute drill led by Beckman.

"I couldn't throw any outs to stop the clock because if you go out of bounds the clock keeps going," Beckman said.

Beckman completed six-of-16 passes for 104 yards and an interception off a tipped ball a half second before the half.

He had the longest completion of the day with a 48 yard strike to Adonis Hutchinson on a second-quarter touchdown drive.

After the halftime horn sounded, the teams took the field again instantly, firing up the running clock to get the final two quarters in.

"I liked the no halftime, I thought that was sweet," Hinrichs said.

Hinrichs finished with one solo tackle on the day.

Dahlgren also ended with one tackle, but it was a big one. With the North team pinned at its own two, running back Karter Kerman broke free towards the sideline, creating a race for the end zone.

Dahlgren got in position to help drag him down, saving what could have been six. Instead, the drive ended in a punt.

"I was covering my guy and saw him break through the line," Dahlgren said. "I put my head down and ran and hoped I caught up to him and luckily I did."

For Dahlgren and Beckman, they end their careers with one last victory on the home field, a fitting end to the work they showed the program.

For Hinrichs, this was his chance to show a Holdrege kid belonged on the field with the state's best.

"It was crazy walking out of the locker room on to the field and seeing all the fans in the stadium," Hinrichs said. "There's nothing like it and I'm definitely going to miss the sport."