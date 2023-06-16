KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division has announced that due to the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday on Monday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:

Residential Collection:

Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection will remain on schedule.

Yard waste collection will be delayed one day.

Recycling collection will remain on schedule.

Customers are asked to have containers at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.

Commercial Collection:

Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday.

Recycling collection scheduled for Friday, June 23 will be collected on Saturday, June 24.

Closings:

The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Monday.

The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the Yard Waste and Tree Site, will be closed on Sunday and Monday.