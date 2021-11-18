 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jarvis

Jarvis

Jarvis

Hi friends, I'm Jarvis! I'm a 3-year-old Shepherd mix that is FULL of energy! I was recently surrendered to the... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopers to play Western Colorado in first round of NCAA football players
Unk

Lopers to play Western Colorado in first round of NCAA football players

  • Updated

Through 27 of the 28 playoff spots teams got placed in the bracket, and the Lopers were not among them. Then team 28 came up to fill the last slot and the Lopers knew they’re headed to Gunnison, Colorado, for a first-round playoff game against an old Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe, Western Colorado. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. Saturday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News