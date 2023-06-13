LINCOLN — Some of the interpreters for Nebraska’s state courts are refusing to work until further notice to protest their pay.

The walkout comes several weeks after Gov. Jim Pillen vetoed a pay increase for court interpreters that was proposed in the state’s two-year budget. State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln attempted to override that veto but failed to get enough support from other lawmakers.

There’s no official count for how many interpreters are participating in the walkout statewide, and no end date for the protest has been set, said Kelly Varguez, a court-certified Spanish interpreter. A lack of available interpreters could mean delays in court services, an increased reliance on video interpreters and extra money spent extending some cases.

According to a press release from Interpreter Advocacy Nebraska, the hourly rates for the state’s court interpreters haven’t been changed since 2004, despite numerous attempts to raise them. The current rate is $50 an hour for certified interpreters and $35 an hour for registered and non-certified interpreters, with a two-hour minimum.

The interpreters’ latest requested increase was $85 an hour for certified interpreters and $60 an hour for non-certified interpreters, with a 3% automatic yearly increase.

Varguez said Nebraska’s court interpreters serve the roughly 5% of the state’s residents for which English is not their first language, amounting to about 96,000 people. That population has the right to have an interpreter present if they appear in court.

“We, as court interpreters, exist to make access to justice a reality,” Varguez said.

This year, Dungan proposed a bill that would appropriate about $1.2 million in the budget to cover rate increases for court interpreters. After debate in the state’s Appropriations Committee, the funding was lowered to about $400,000, and was then eliminated entirely through Pillen’s veto.

In his veto announcement, Pillen said he believed the Nebraska Supreme Court had enough funding already to cover rate increases and other needs. An official with Pillen’s office noted that the court’s current general fund has about $58.8 million, a majority of which will carry over into the next fiscal year.

“Our interpretation of events is that there’s money there,” Varguez said.

In his unsuccessful bid to override Pillen’s veto, Dungan said a shortage of court interpreters in Nebraska has reached a crisis level. Varguez said Nebraska hasn’t added a new certified interpreter in about seven years.

When an interpreter isn’t available, the court dates are typically delayed until an interpreter is free. During a criminal trial, Dungan said that means the defendant is kept in jail, something he contended costs the state more money than the proposed rate increases.

“Our interpreters do some of the most difficult and necessary work in our courts and deserve to be paid accordingly,” Dungan said Monday.

After rumors of a walkout surfaced, the state court administration came forward with an offer to increase interpreter rates, Varguez said. However, the offer wasn’t accepted because it was only about half of what was requested, and gave higher increases to some interpreters over others.

Since then, Varguez said administrators haven’t made any new offers, but they have removed interpreters who are participating in the walkout from the state’s roster of available interpreters.

Varguez called this retailiatory and noted that the roster isn’t just used as a resource for state courts, but it’s also used by private attorneys and other consumers in need of interpreters. Removing names from the list hinders those interpreters’ ability to get work, she said.