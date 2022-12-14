Inspiration

He is the image of the invisible God, the first born over all creation. For by him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things were created by him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together.
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
While searching the home, officers found multiple guns and ammunition in a bedroom. They also found five individual bags that contained a green, plant-like substance believed to be marijuana.
Buckle has relocated to a new space at Hilltop Mall. It conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning to officially introduce the public to its new store.
The four faculty members may continue in their positions until May 2024. Two additional unfilled faculty lines are also being eliminated, bringing the total reduction to six faculty positions.
About 50 members of the Dahlgren family, ranging in age from 2-82, recently gathered in Holdrege and Bertrand to celebrate the Dahlgren homestead and learn more about their family’s history.
Neither of the individuals who asked that the books be banned from KHS had read the books in their entirety.
DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed.
Cozy Corner Catering in Minden and Foote Convenience Plaza in Kearney failed the alcohol compliance checks. Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
Celebrity chef Alton Brown posted a video on Twitter showing him pouring chili on a cinnamon roll, which he called "#LincolnNE style!" Nebraskans quickly corrected him.
Amie Just paints the scene in Louisville as Nebraska gears up for Regional weekend. Plus, thoughts on Ally Batenhorst and John Cook's frustration with the NCAA.