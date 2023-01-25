Huskers special teams coach Ed Foley stops in Kearney, Overton

The new Nebraska football coaching regime has rarely had an off minute since its installation in November, with coaches making the rounds across the state ever since.

One place they had yet to cross off the list was Kearney, but Husker special teams coach Ed Foley checked off the box, visiting the city on Monday.

Foley stopped by both Kearney High and Kearney Catholic, as well as nearby Overton and Wood River.

A Husker staff member reached out Sunday letting the coaches know Foley would be in the area, looking to familiarize himself with central Nebraska, and build bonds with the coaches in the area.

He asked about players to keep an eye on from the area schools, while also inquiring about opposing players that have caught the coaches’ attention. Foley also handed out information with developmental camps and the spring game.

With the expected formalities out of the way, Foley made a strong first impression on the coaches.

“The thing that stuck out to me was that you can tell he’s in alignment with everything [Nebraska head coach Matt] Rhule has been saying,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said. “That shows a staff that has a common goal and is working as a team and they have a commitment to build in-person relationships in all areas of Nebraska,”

Nebraska isn’t a stranger to Kearney Catholic, with two Star quarterbacks, Heinrich Haarberg and Matt Masker, being on the Huskers’ 2022 roster.

Overton head coach Marcus Harvey praised the visit on his Twitter, hinting that state’s talented eight-man recruits are bought in to the plan.

Foley didn’t stay long, leaving for Bellevue on Tuesday, but the commitment to in-state excellence will stay on the coaches’ minds.