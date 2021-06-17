Hugh
Hello there, my name is Hugh! I'm a very affectionate cat here at the Shelter, and I'd love to find... View on PetFinder
Records indicate 10 of the 11 charges against the man involve an alleged victim who is at least 12 years old, but less than 16.
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene around 10:29 a.m. Thursday east of Loup City near Ashton.
The trial is scheduled until June 25. If convicted, Quinn faces life in prison.
Westbound traffic on I-80 was temporarily closed, but then was reopened to one lane after AirCare landed.
Two adults drowned Thursday afternoon when the pickup truck they were in rolled into the Tri-County Canal ditch near Fort McPherson National Cemetery, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Autopsies in Tennessee show that a 1-year-old child starved to death in his car seat in a house where his mother died of a drug overdose. His 3-year-old sister, found alive, tried for days to feed her brother.
The girl said she had sex with other men because “Billy” told her to.
As an ICU nurse at CHI Health Good Samaritan, Whitney Cole understands that a human touch and a human presence can make all the difference during a stressful situation — both for patients, families and her fellow staff members.
A look at futures markets suggests lumber costs aren’t about to fall anytime soon.
A Grand Island woman allegedly went on a rampage against her soon-to-be ex-husband Saturday, damaging his TV, wrecking his pickup and taking his dog.