Hub Territory State Cross Country Results

BOYS
Class A
Team Scores: 1, Fremont 72. 2, Millard West 105. 3, Gretna 108. 4, Lincoln Southwest 135. 5, Lincoln Pius X 137. 6, Lincoln East 153. 7, Creighton Prep 154. 8, Papillion-La Vista South 178. 9, Elkhorn South 192. 10, Omaha Westside 237. 11, Omaha Burke 245. 12, Lincoln Southeast 269.
Winner: Juan Gonzalez, Fremont, 1536.1.
Class B
Team Scores: 1, Lexington 23. 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 33. 3, Blair 89. 4, Norris 90. 5, South Sioux City 101. 6, Gering 104. 7, Elkhorn North 122. 8, Northwest 129. 9, Hastings 132. 10, Seward 152. 11, Mount Michael Benedictine 150. 12, Plattsmouth 179.
Winner and Lexington finishers: 1, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 16:14.8. 2, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 16:29.0. 5, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 16:44.7. 7, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington 16:45.8. 9, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 16:49.9. 26, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 17:29.5. 42. Anthony Taracena, Lexington 17:58.8.
Class C
Team Scores: 1, Gothenburg 45. 2, Lincoln Christian 47. 3, Fort Calhoun 54. 4, Fort Calhoun 54. 4, Milford 765. 5, Aurora 98. 6, Malcolm 101. 7, Broken Bow 139. 8, Bloomfield-Wausa 153. 9, Holdrege 158. 10, Hartington 161. 11, Wayne 169. 12, Arlington 189. 13, Fillmore Central 202. 14, Sidney 206. 15, Omaha Concordia 222.
Winner and Hub Territory finishers: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington, 14:58.3. 33, Justin Golus, Holdrege, 18:09.9. 36, Caden Jameson, Minden, 18:15.8. 53, Nikolas Clement, Holdrege, 18:40.2. 61, Brady Vanboening, Holdrege, 18:50.7. 84, Alex Boudreau, Minden, 19:26.1. 85, Michael Golus, Holdrege, 19:26.2. 95, Konnor Kruase, Holdrege, 19:44.4. 111, Brogan Wise, Holdrege, 20:39.1.
Class D
Team Scores: 1, Cornerstone Christian 16. 2, North Platte St. Patrick's 19. 3, Nebraska Christian 45. 4, Franklin 49. 5, Tri-County 59. 6, McCool Junction 76. 7, West Holt 79. 8, Garden County 79. 9, Sandhills Valley 83. 10, Axtell 91. 11, Norfolk Catholic 98. 12, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 104. 13, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 112. 14, Plainview 117. 15, Bertrand/Loomis 135. 16, Grand Island Central Catholic 145. 17, Alma 157. 18, Hemingford 169.
Winner and Hub Territory Placers: 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 16:38.7. 35, Zachary Arner, Axtell, 18:16.7. 39, Marcus Hernandez, 18:22.2. 50, Luc Lopez, Axtell, 18:35.4. 54, Grant Henery, Wilcox-Hildreth 18:38.3. 55, Xavier Hellerich, Shelton, 18:38.4. 61, Micah Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth, 18:55.6. 70, Isaiah Springer, Axtell, 19:06.8. 73, Wesley Trompke, Bertrand/Loomis, 19:09.2. 90, Cooper Miller, Axtell, 19:51.8. 100, Keyton Cole, Axtell, 20:13.1. 109, Chonsey Bieker, Bertrand/Loomis, 20:47.3. 125, Coleman Langford, Bertrand/Loomis, 21:21.9.
GIRLS
Class A
Team Scores: 1, Lincoln East 64. 2, Omaha Westside 123. 3, Millard West 132. 4, Papillion-La Vista South 146. 5, Elkhorn South 153. 6, Fremont 158. 7, Lincoln Southwest 160. 8, Kearney 166. 9, Millard North 180. 10, North Platte 184. 11, Gretna 215. 12, Millard South 278.
Winner and KHS finishers: 1, Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 18:23.4. 13, Claire Karjalainen, Kearney, 19:39.7. 20, Samantha Stava, Kearney, 20:08.0. 47, Darin Brockmeier, Kearney, 21:00.6. 49, Olivia Gaasch, Kearney, 21:02.0. 83, Savannah Kelliher, Kearney, 22:20.5. 99, Emma Heacock, Kearney, 26:07.0.
Class B
Team Scores: 1, Norris 50. 2, Bennington 69. 3, Elkhorn North 76. 4, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 83. 5, York 90. 6, Gering 97. 7, Omaha Duchesne Academy 117. 8, Lexignton 128. 9, South Sioux City 133. 10, Seward 135. 11, Blair 160. 12, Scottsbluff 177.
Winner and Lexington finishers: 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:13.1. 15, Susanna Calmo, Lexington, 20:47.2. 25, Madeline Armstrong, Lexington, 21:36.8. 52, Yovana Contreras, Lexington, 22:41.2. 58, Yarely Simental-Salciso, 22:57.4. 78, Parrhesia Converse, Lexington, 24:00.6.
Class C
Team Scores: 1, Wayne 74. 2, Auburn 76. 3, Lincoln Christian 86. 4, Chadron 93. 5, Douglas County West 96. 6, McCook 98. 7, Fort Calhoun 110. 8, Arlington 120. 9, Milford 120. 10, Aurora 121. 11, Minden 145. 12, Sidney 170. 13, O'Neill 219. 14, Bloomfield-Wausa 247. 15, Kearney Catholic 250.
Winners and Hub Territory finishers: 1, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 19:15.5. 16, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:48.1. 55, Lindsey Rehtus, Minden, 22:58.6. 58, Trinity Houchin, Minden, 23:06.7. 65, Larussa Labenz, Minden, 23:19.6. 66, Alejandra Iniguez-Juarez, Minden, 23:21.5. 67, Maya Moxley, KCHS, 23:24.6. 78, Ayram Ilyan Cardenas, Minden, 23:39.8. 80, Lizzie Black, KCHS, 23:52.6. 68, Hadley McGowen, KCHS, 24:22.7. 96, Ella Kucera, KCHS, 24:54.1. 97, Rylie O'Hare, KCHS, 24:54.1. 98, Ava Watts, KCHS, 24:54.8.
Class D
Team Scores: 1, Hemingford 38. 2, Ainsworth 40.