OMAHA - Bradie Medina was nervous. With her starting height set at 11 feet, she was the last vaulter to go, and had to forgo a warmup period because her 57 minute wait fell short of the one-hour rule.

To raise the stakes even higher, the 11-foot starting height was a foot taller than what she normally takes.

On her first two attempts at 11 feet, the nerves and new height got the best of her. She was down to her do-or-die jump.

Then, the last vaulter of the day became the last vaulter of the day.

"I told myself I'm the last jumper for a reason," Medina said. "I knew I could clear this height because I've done it before,"

Medina cleared 11 feet on her third go, moving on to the final round. In the championship round, the height was again raised, this time to 11-6, after an opening slip, Medina expertly cleared the bar on the following attempt.

Nobody cleared the 11-6 bar, giving her a Class B state championship.

“I was just shocked, knowing that I missed the first two jumps," Medina said. "So knowing I had to make the next two to beat anybody is what really got me going,”

The title fulfills the season goal for Medina, who placed third in the two previous seasons, and the end of a four-year goal from her coach Tim Fuehrer.

“I knew this was possible three years ago, it just didn’t happen,” Fuehrer said. “For it to end this way bring tears to my eyes,”

Medina did put in the work, in both the summer and winter, she devoted time every week to honing her craft in the event.

“She puts in time in the weight room, vaults two or three times a week in the summer, goes to two or three meets every summer,” Fuehrer said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but its not hard work if she loves doing it, which she does,”

After claiming the championship for herself, Medina tried her hand at a 12-foot vault, close to the height she cleared at districts. Both Medina and Fuehrer credited her district meet as when they knew no one could beat her.

Also starring at the event was her teammate, Kaitlyn Jewett, who came in second. Jewett missed the 11-6, but was the only competitor who did not miss a jump beforehand.

"They're not only good vaulters, but they're good people," Fuehrer said. "They're fun to be around, laugh and joke while getting some work in at the same time,"

Jewett, a junior, will have the chance to take the crown next year, joining a crowd of returning vaulters since Medina was the only placing senior.

For Medina, the victory is a fitting end to an outstanding field career for the Dusters, getting the ultimate relief after four years of work.

As Medina showed today, sometimes you save the best for last.